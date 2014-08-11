Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardent Steel Ltd ST FB Bk CARE A3+ % 200 Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 2301.2 Revised from CARE A1 (SO) Arvind Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7376.9 Revised from CARE A1 Arvind Ltd CP (Carved Out) CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 13000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2,520cr) Jyoti Structures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9150 Revised from CARE A3 Sahaj E-Village Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1(SO) 38 Reaffirmed # backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 655 Reaffirmed The Anup Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 25 Revised from CARE A1(SO) Tulsi Cold Storage ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ardent Steel Ltd LT FB Bk CARE BBB+ % 1590.6 Artemis Medicare Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 666.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 112.91cr) Artemis Medicare Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 3140 Reaffirmed CARE A Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 5243 Revised from CARE A (SO) Arvind Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 16697.6 Revised from CARE A Arvind Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 9675.3 Revised from A1+ CARE A / CARE A1 Geecee Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 650 Assigned Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 191680.7Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 17,983.85cr) Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NCDs CARE A 30533.3 Reaffirmed (aggregate) IV, V, VII-XII (Reduced from 3471.67cr) Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT NCDs XIII CARE A 12500 Assigned Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 48120 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Jyoti Structures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 48930 Revised from CARE BBB Jyoti Structures Ltd NCD CARE BB 500 Revised from CARE BBB Ksh International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 279.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (Enhanced from 24.61cr) Ritu Cargo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 184.9 Assigned Ruchira Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 765.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Ruchira Papers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 62.5 Revised from A3 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Sahaj E-Village Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE AA-(SO) 450 Reaffirmed (reduced from 60cr) * backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL) Sahaj E-Village Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE AA-(SO) 100 Assigned # backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Sakuma Exports Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Scintillating Jewellery Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 860 Reaffirmed/ A4+ Assigned (enhanced from Rs.60 crore) Sms Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2492.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 221.75cr) The Anup Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 555 Revised from CARE A (SO) Tulsi Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 42 Assigned Vihaan Reco-Met Bk Fac CARE B - Withdrawn West Gujarat Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 714 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.89.70 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.