Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Finechem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5 Revised from CARE A2 Jindal Saw Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3650 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd ST Debt (Including CARE A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed CPs)/NCD Makesworth Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Reliance Retail Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 30000 Assigned Safe & Secure Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2270 Assigned Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 227.2 Reaffirmed Shri Ambica Polymer Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Finechem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.34.06 crore) Aggarwal Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B 245.6 Reaffirmed Castle Liquors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Based) Credila Financial Services Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2000 Assigned Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured LT Bonds CARE AAA 200000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5000 Cr) India Infoline Finance Ltd NCD IV CARE AA 20000 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 5000 Assigned Jahanvi Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 180.7 Revised from B+ Jindal Itf Ltd NCDs-I CARE AA- (SO) 1100 Reaffirmed Jindal Itf Ltd NCDs-II CARE AA- (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Jindal Itf Ltd NCDs-III CARE AA- (SO) 613 Reaffirmed Jindal Itf Ltd PTC (PTCs) CARE AA- 806 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) (reduced from Rs 89.6 Cr) Jindal Itf Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3037.5 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 21311.3 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd NCDs-I CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd NCDs-II CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd NCDs-III CARE AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Jindal Saw Ltd Proposed NCDs-IV CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Makesworth Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.2 Revised from B- (reduced from 6.96 Cr) Margdarshak Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Safe & Secure Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 14 crore) Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4510.2 Reaffirmed Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1323.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.149.89 crore) Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd Medium-term CARE BB (FD) 5.563 Assigned Instrument - FD Shri Ambica Polymer Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk CARE BBB-/ 145 Assigned CARE A3 Vhm Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ / Suspended CARE A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)