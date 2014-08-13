Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vinati Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A1 621.3 Revised from CARE A2+ Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Non-fund CARE A3 27.5 Revised from Based - ST - CARE A4+ Forward Contract (Reduced from Rs.4.92 Cr) Intec Capital Ltd CP CARE A1+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Milan Developers And Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 98.5 Assigned S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP @ CARE A1+(SO) 500 - @credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd. S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP @ CARE A1+(SO) 2250 Reaffirmed @credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd. Vinati Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 838.4 Revised from CARE A- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vinati Organics Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1450 Revised from CARE A- / CARE A2+ AAA Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Aquagel Chemicals (Bhavnagar) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A150 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Urade And Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Calyx Telecommunication Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Faery Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac for CARE AA-(SO) 2200 Assigned Tower A* *backed by an unconditional and irrevocable revolving Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd (SPCL) for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent an amount equaling to amount payable towards one quarter interest and one quarter principal for immediately succeeding quarter throughout the tenure of the facility" Faery Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac for CARE AA-(SO) 2650 Assigned Tower B ^ ^to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable revolving Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) guarantee from SPCL for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent to an amount equaling to amount payable towards one quarter interest and one quarter principal for immediately succeeding quarter throughout the tenure of the facility. The 'in-principle' rating will be confirmed after the execution and verification of the transaction documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Faery Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac for CARE AA-(SO) 2650 Assigned Tower C^ ^to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable revolving Debt Service Reserve Account (DSRA) guarantee from SPCL for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent to an amount equaling to amount payable towards one quarter interest and one quarter principal for immediately succeeding quarter throughout the tenure of the facility. The 'in-principle' rating will be confirmed after the execution and verification of the transaction documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - FB - LT- CARE BBB- 2100 Revised from EPC/PSC CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs.165 Cr) Gujarat Credo Minerals Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 190 Assigned Intec Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6750 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 194949.1- Jindal Rail Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 1507 Reaffirmed Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 344.5 Revised from CARE AA- Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 350 Revised from A1+ CARE AA- / CARE A1+ Milan Developers And Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15.8 Assigned Rajarambapu Patil Sahakari Sakhar LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5000 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Shri Saiprasad Rice Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Timarpur Okhla Waste Management CompanLT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 1313.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tommy Hilfiger Arvind Fashion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 450 Revised from CARE A(SO) (reduced from Rs.50) @ The above bank facilities are backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated: CARE A+ and CARE A1+) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.