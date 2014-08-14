Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Pd Composites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35.3 Reaffirmed Amarjyoti Dall Mill ST Bk Fac CARE D 25 Revised from CARE A4 Coral Drugs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50.9 Assigned Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 265 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.50cr) Kan Victual Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.11.75cr) Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based CARE A3+ 75 Reaffirmed (Formerly Known As Precision Upvc Bk Facility (LC/BG) Moulders Pvt. Ltd.) (reduced from Rs.22.50 crore) Pushp Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Shafa Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 122 Assigned Shri Bihariji Cold Rollers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd Fixed deposits CARE A+ (FD) 400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amarjyoti Dall Mill LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE B Arvind Pd Composites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 161.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore) Capri Global Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A 1000 Revised from CARE A- Coral Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 53 Assigned Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 368.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 86.43cr) Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 630 Reaffirmed A2 (enhanced from 5.00cr) Jaypee Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3250 Assigned Kan Victual Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 32.5 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.5.32cr) Pm Shah & Co. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BBB 375 Reaffirmed (Formerly Known As Precision Upvc Facility (TL) Moulders Pvt. Ltd.) (enhanced from Rs.35crore) Precision Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BBB 450 Reaffirmed (Formerly Known As Precision Upvc Facility (CC) Moulders Pvt. Ltd.) (enhanced from Rs.22.50 crore) Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD I CARE BB 1500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD II CARE BB 2550 Revised from CARE BBB+ Punj Lloyd Ltd NCD III CARE BB 3000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Punj Lloyd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 47037 Revised from CARE BBB+ Punj Lloyd Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 90222.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Pushp Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15403.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,549.67cr) Repco Home Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Shafa Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Assigned Shri Bihariji Cold Rollers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 637.2 Assigned Shri Krishna Motor Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Revised from CARE B The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1410 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.