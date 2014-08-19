Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Indo Count Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3740 Revised from
CARE A4
Jai Kar Techno Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31 Assigned
Lava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced fromRs.200 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ganeshgarhia Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 210 Assigned
A3
Indo Count Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1112.3 Revised from
CARE B
Indo Count Industries Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 147.7 Revised from
CARE B
Jai Kar Techno Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 122.9 Assigned
Jalaram Transport Bk Fac - Suspended
Lava International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500 Assigned
M.D. Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 117.2 Revised from
CARE B
Mahajyoti Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.7 Revised from
CARE B
(enhanced from 6.93 Cr)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
