Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indo Count Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3740 Revised from CARE A4 Jai Kar Techno Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31 Assigned Lava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4500 Reaffirmed (enhanced fromRs.200 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ganeshgarhia Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 210 Assigned A3 Indo Count Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1112.3 Revised from CARE B Indo Count Industries Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 147.7 Revised from CARE B Jai Kar Techno Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 122.9 Assigned Jalaram Transport Bk Fac - Suspended Lava International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500 Assigned M.D. Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 117.2 Revised from CARE B Mahajyoti Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.7 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 6.93 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)