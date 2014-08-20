Aug 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Krushna Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180.8 Assigned Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 225 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircel Smart Money Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 172290* Assigned *inclusive of the group facility of Rs, 17,229 crore interchangeable among Aircel Limited (AL), Aircel Cellular Limited (ACL), *inclusive of the group facility of Rs, 17,229 crore interchangeable among Aircel Limited (AL), Aircel Cellular Limited (ACL), Bank Of Baroda Lower Tier-II BondsCARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Upper Tier-II CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank Of Baroda Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 19117 Reaffirmed Dishnet Wireless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 172665 Reaffirmed *inclusive of group facility of Rs, 17,229 crore interchangeable among Aircel Limited (AL), Aircel Cellular Limited (ACL), Dishnet Wireless Limited (DWL) and Aircel Smart Money Limited (ASML) as on May 31, 2014. (reduced from Rs.19,100 crore) Sky Alloys & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1263.1 Reaffirmed Aadheesh Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 175.7 Assigned Aircel Cellular Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 172290* Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.18,500 crore) *inclusive of group facility of Rs, 17,229 crore interchangeable among Aircel Limited (AL), Aircel Cellular Limited (ACL), Dishnet Wireless Limited (DWL) and Aircel Smart Money Limited (ASML) as on May 31, 2014. Aircel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 173540* Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.19,260 crore) *inclusive of group facility of Rs, 17,229 crore interchangeable among Aircel Limited (AL), Aircel Cellular Limited (ACL), Dishnet Wireless Limited (DWL) and Aircel Smart Money Limited (ASML) as on May 31, 2014. Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac* - - Withdrawn * CARE has withdrawn CARE A- (SO) In-Principle rating assigned to the long-term bank facilities of IEDCL aggregating Rs.167.80 crore in light of the transfer of wind assets (50.4 MW) and corresponding liabilities from IEDCL to the wholly owned subsidiary, Wind Urja India Ltd. (WUIL) and execution of requisite documents pertaining to the same. Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6350 Reaffirmed Krushna Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 188 Assigned Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 864.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 70.30) Sipping Spirits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 58.7 Revised from CARE D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)