Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agnice Fire Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Assigned Autoline Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Revised from CARE A4 Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Ganga Acrowools Ltd ST Bk Fac (CC) CARE A3+ 190 Revised from CARE A3 Gemini Consolidated Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 85#* Reaffirmed #Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gemini Power Hydraulics Private Limited aggregating Rs.18.46cr /*The short term facilities include Bank Guarantee of which Rs.2 crore is earmarked till the short term loan is liquidated by the company. Gemini Power Hydraulics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.50cr) IL&FS Renewable Energy Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 12250 Assigned - Short-TL ^ ^ Backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd. to the short-term bank facilities of IL&FS Renewable Energy Ltd. (IREL) aggregating Rs.1225 crore. Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd CP (CP) Issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Rohit Iron And Steel India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Assigned Scholars International Educational ST Bk Facilties CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Foundation Sita Shree Food Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 104.1 Revised from CARE A4+ Sita Shree Food Products Ltd ST Bk Fac (Standby - - Withdrawn Line of Credit) Sutlej Textiles And Industries Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 600 Assigned issue LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agnice Fire Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Ahuja Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 568 Revised from CARE BB Amit Constructions Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 - Suspended Autoline Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1500.6 Revised from CARE B Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 188.5 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 21.43cr) Birla Sun Life Capital Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund - Series 25 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund - Series 26 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund - Series 27 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund - Series 28 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 181.6 Revised from CARE B+ Reduced from 20.84CR Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A427.5 Revised from CARE B+/ CARE A4 Ganga Acrowools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1280.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Gemini Consolidated Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ (SO) 82.9# Revised from CARE BB # Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gemini Power Hydraulics Private Limited aggregating Rs.18.46cr (reduced from 9.96 crore) Gemini Power Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74.5 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 6.97cr) Him Valves And Regulators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 200 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Debt CARE AAA 12500 Revised from CARE AA+ K.A.R.Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.5 Assigned Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Capital Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series 6 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Capital Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series 7 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Capital Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Protection Oriented Fund Series 8 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme Mangla Hoists Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Withdrawn A4 Rohit Iron And Steel India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned Scholars International Educational LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125 Assigned Foundation Shree Laxmi Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Assigned Sita Shree Food Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1156.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Tonmoy Gohain Bk Fac - - Suspended Zydex Industries Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE - Suspended A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.