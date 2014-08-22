Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3874.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.461 crore Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 155.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.17.30 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Televentures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 330 Assigned CARE A4 Bs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5951.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.496.56 crore) Bs Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 7305 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs 625 crore) Eduestate LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB- 78.5 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 8.49 Cr) (@ For rating of bank facilities of Eduestate (EDU), CARE has combined the financial profile of Eduestate (EDU) and Shishukunj Educational Society (SES) with whom EDU has direct operational and financial linkages Essar Steel Suppliers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Grj Distributors & Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Hi-Tech Systems & Services Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE BBB+(Is) Assigned Indian Microfinance Loan Receivables Series A PTCs - 1719.7 Withdrawn Trust March 2013 C J.K. Cotton Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Assigned Jasmine Buildmart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 750 Assigned Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Reaffirmed Lucky Shikshan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 147.5 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 85818.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7,857.65 Cr) Magma Fincorp Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/ 6000 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Sefpl Direct Assignment Feb'12- I Assignee Payouts - 2000 Withdrawn Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 354.4 Revised from CARE BB - (reduced from Rs.39.58 crore) The Phosphate Co. Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)