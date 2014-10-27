Oct 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Revised from CARE D Nirlep Appliances Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 38.5 Revised from CARE A4 Sunflag Iron And Steel Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3250 Reaffirmed Toyo Engineering India Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A1 11770 Reaffirmed Worlds Window Infrastructure And ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bellwether Microfinance Fund Pvt Ltd NCD (I) CARE BBB- 166 Reaffirmed Bellwether Microfinance Fund Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD (II) CARE BBB- 534 Reaffirmed Bellwether Microfinance Fund Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Fine Pet & Caps LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Gupta Metal Sheets Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 504.8 Revised from CARE D Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA 1500 Assigned Redeemable Bonds (Series XV) Magma Fincorp Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA 309 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series XIII Tranche II) Nirlep Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 231.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.33 crore) Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac: ProposedCARE A -(SO) 37.3 Assigned Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 333.7 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 65 Revised from CARE B Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd.NCD CARE AA+ 3100 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd.Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2200 Reaffirmed Sunflag Iron And Steel Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2083.9 Reaffirmed Sunflag Iron And Steel Co. Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4100 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Toyo Engineering India Ltd LT FB Bk CARE A 164.8 Reaffirmed reduced from 25.88cr) Toyo Engineering India Ltd Long/ST FB Bk CARE A/CARE A1 3300 Reaffirmed Worlds Window Infrastructure And LT Bk Fac CARE A- 638.6 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure And Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 150 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)