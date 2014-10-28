Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.25 crore) Arun Oil Trade ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2+(SO) 150 Reaffirmed @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited (KRPL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2+) Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 410 Assigned Cengres Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 125.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 10 crore) Experion Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed JSW Energy Ltd Bk Fac-Non Fund CARE A1+ % 38270 Based-ST-BG/LC JSW Energy Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE A1+ % 5000 Based-ST- TL JSW Energy Ltd ST- CP/ST NCD CARE A1+ % 7000 Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 722.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 74.40 Cr) Panache Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 280 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 25 crore) Shrenuj & Company Ltd ST NFBL CARE A3 2400 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Orient Press Ltd Medium-term CARE BBB(FD) 80 Assigned Fixed Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arun Oil Trade LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited (KRPL, rated CARE BBB+/CARE A2+) Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 342.3 Assigned B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Cengres Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 773.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.68.61 crore) Citi Centre Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Assigned Experion Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3750 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.383 crore) IBD Universal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 174.4 Revised from CARE BB- JSW Energy Ltd Bk Fac-Fund CARE AA- % 21563.9 Based-LT-TL JSW Energy Ltd Bk Fac-Fund CARE AA- % 8150 Based-LT-CC JSW Energy Ltd NCD - 1 CARE AA- % 18000 JSW Energy Ltd NCD - 2 CARE AA- % 2280 Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1314.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 151.20 Cr) Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LT / Short Bk Fac CARE BBB+/ 6810 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ (enhanced from 667 Cr) Kiara Jewellary Pvt Ltd LT / Short Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 140 Reaffirmed /CARE A3(SO) KOC Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Modi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed Olive Tree Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Panache Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Ratnagarbha Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 129.9 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 11.39 Cr) Shrenuj & Company Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB- 1120 Reaffirmed External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) Shrenuj & Company Ltd LT FBL CARE BBB- 12710 Reaffirmed The World Retails Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.