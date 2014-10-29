Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 11000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 90.00 crore) Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Impetus Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 75 Assigned Independent News Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Revised from CARE A3+ India Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1860 Reaffirmed India Power Corporation Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed CP)* *carved out of fund based working capital limit KPC Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from CARE A3 Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 14.5 Revised from CARE A2 RA Chem Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 495.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 41.41 CR) R P Wood Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Satia Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 460 Assigned Sunglare Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34 Assigned Tirupati Balaji Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (CC) CARE A4+ 214 Assigned Walzen Strips Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta Ltd NCD - 1470 Withdrawn Advanta Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 612.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.73.75 crore) Arpit International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 62.5 Reaffirmed A4 Arun Steel Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 145 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And Finance NCD CARE AA 2750 Assigned Co. Ltd Ganpat Lal Pawan Kumar Traders Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 120 Revised from Based) CARE BB GBA Steels And Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 99.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 10 CR) GBA Steels And Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A40.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 0.25 CR) Gee Pee Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 320 Revised from CARE BB Gokul Mamra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.8 Revised from CARE B^ (enhanced from 8cr) ^ Suspension Revoked Great Wall Corporate Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115 Assigned Great Wall Corporate Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 5 Assigned A4 Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 137.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.15.25 CR) Impetus Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 222.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from Rs.16.50 crore) Impetus Infotech (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 20 Revised from CARE BBB+ / CAREA A2 Independent News Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 180 Revised from CARE BBB India Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3170 Reaffirmed India Power Corporation Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE A+ 1200 Reaffirmed issue India Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT CARE A+ 1800 Reaffirmed borrowing/ NCD issue India Tv Interactive Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 205.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Jecrc University LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1439.9 Assigned Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 93.2 Reaffirmed Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 146 Reaffirmed A4 KPC Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 890 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 85 CR) KPC Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 2367.5 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (enhanced from 180 CR) Leiner Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 180 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 15.00 CR) Narayan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 288 Reaffirmed Narayan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A412.5 Reaffirmed Ptc India Financial Services Ltd NCD * CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed *out of which Rs.159.60 crore is currently outstanding while remaining is proposed R P Wood Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 58.3 Revised from CARE BB- Ra Chem Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 761.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 74.52 CR) Rajrajeshwar Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 73.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.09 CR) S. K. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79 Reaffirmed Satia Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2178.5 Assigned Shri Laxman Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE C 55 Revised from CARE D Sunglare Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 186.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22.45 CR) Tirupati Balaji Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 265.7 Assigned USB Housing Finance Corporation Ltd NCDs (Proposed) CARE BB 150 Assigned Walzen Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.