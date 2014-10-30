Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astron Packaging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 160 Revised from CARE A3+ Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Orient Craft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6000 Revised from CARE A3 Qutone Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Radico Khaitan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Radico Khaitan Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 750 Assigned issue* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Rex Polyextrusion Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 % 90 Tata Communications Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 14937.5 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd. Proposed ST debt CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed UIC Udyog Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 196.5 Assigned Usha Martin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 26250 Revised from CARE A1+ Usha Martin Ltd ST Debt Programme/ CARE A1 3000 Revised from CP* CARE A1+ *Carved out of working capital limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Arg Housing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Astron Packaging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250.6 Revised from CARE BBB F.A Constructions LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B- 100 Reaffirmed F.A Constructions LT Bk Fac (Non FB) CARE B- 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00cr) Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5017.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE A- 1500 Assigned NCD Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd HLF Direct CARE AAA (SO) 1833.5 Withdrawn Assignment Mar 11- I Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd HLF Direct CARE AAA (SO) 408.5 Withdrawn Assignment Mar 11- II K.C.Fixtures Bk facility CARE BB- /CARE - Withdrawn A4 Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 208.6 Reaffirmed Minesource India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 86.4 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 10.91CR) Orient Craft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3891.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Printwell Offset Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Qutone Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Assigned Radico Khaitan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9430.3 Reaffirmed Rex Polyextrusion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 310 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.NCD CARE AA+ 105470 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15,450cr) Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 29950 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3,150cr) Special Steel Wire Rope Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE - Suspended A4 Tambi Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B 55 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd. NCDs CARE AA+ 2100 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE AA+ - Reaffirmed UIC Udyog Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE B- 1518.5 Assigned United Projects LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B- 100 Reaffirmed United Projects LT Bk Fac (Non FB) CARE B- 950 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
