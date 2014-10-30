Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astron Packaging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 160 Revised from CARE A3+ Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Orient Craft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6000 Revised from CARE A3 Qutone Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Assigned Radico Khaitan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Radico Khaitan Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 750 Assigned issue* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Rex Polyextrusion Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 % 90 Tata Communications Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 14937.5 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd. Proposed ST debt CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed UIC Udyog Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A4 196.5 Assigned Usha Martin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 26250 Revised from CARE A1+ Usha Martin Ltd ST Debt Programme/ CARE A1 3000 Revised from CP* CARE A1+ *Carved out of working capital limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Arg Housing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Astron Packaging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250.6 Revised from CARE BBB F.A Constructions LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B- 100 Reaffirmed F.A Constructions LT Bk Fac (Non FB) CARE B- 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00cr) Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5017.5 Revised from CARE BBB+ Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE A- 1500 Assigned NCD Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd HLF Direct CARE AAA (SO) 1833.5 Withdrawn Assignment Mar 11- I Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd HLF Direct CARE AAA (SO) 408.5 Withdrawn Assignment Mar 11- II K.C.Fixtures Bk facility CARE BB- /CARE - Withdrawn A4 Lawreshwar Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 208.6 Reaffirmed Minesource India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 86.4 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 10.91CR) Orient Craft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3891.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Printwell Offset Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Qutone Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Assigned Radico Khaitan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9430.3 Reaffirmed Rex Polyextrusion Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 310 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.NCD CARE AA+ 105470 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15,450cr) Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 29950 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3,150cr) Special Steel Wire Rope Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE - Suspended A4 Tambi Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B 55 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd. NCDs CARE AA+ 2100 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE AA+ - Reaffirmed UIC Udyog Ltd Long -term Bk Fac CARE B- 1518.5 Assigned United Projects LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B- 100 Reaffirmed United Projects LT Bk Fac (Non FB) CARE B- 950 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 