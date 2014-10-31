Oct 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 325 Assigned Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 460 Assigned Dollar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 11.7 Assigned Nabha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Patel Jiva Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Revised from CARE D Surya Roshini Ltd Proposed CP Issue# CARE A1+(SO) 500 Assigned In-Principle # The above rating is ín-principle and will be confirmed after the documents are executed in accordance with the proposed structure/guarantee and the relevant documents are received by CARE. Swatantra Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 83 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ayyappa Hydro Power Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 84.7 Assigned Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 146 Assigned Dollar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 580 Assigned Enviro Control Associates (India) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A 80 Revised from Ltd CARE A- Enviro Control Associates (India) Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 1140 Revised from Ltd CARE A1 CARE A-/ CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.90 crore) Indian Bank Proposed Tier II CARE AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds(Basel III compliant) J.B. Gold Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Reaffirmed Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bond Issue@ CARE A-(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed (@ CARE has confirmed the In-Principle rating assigned to the bond issue upon issuance of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Government of Madhya Pradesh (GoMP) Mumbai Port Trust Issuer rating - - Notice of Withdrawal Na Divine Habitat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 320 Assigned Nabha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 9.54 Cr) Navjyot International Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Assigned Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 42.1 Revised from CARE C Patel Jiva Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 68.5 Revised from CARE D Reddy Housing Pvt Ltd NCDs Series I CARE BBB-(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Reddy Housing Pvt Ltd NCDs Series II CARE BBB-(SO) 220 Assigned In-principle Road Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 15266 Reaffirmed Company Of Rajasthan Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1,552.76 crore) Roshni Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Reaffirmed Shree Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned Swatantra Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)