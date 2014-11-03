Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eskay Silk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Focus Shares & Securities Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac- BG CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Kalapurnasteel & Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 316.5 Reaffirmed Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Assigned Sunder Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7060 Reaffirmed Esaf Microfinance And Investments Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A-(SO) 584.7 Withdrawn Eskay Silk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 155.7 Revised from CARE B+ Gmmco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6130.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 640.00 CR) Gmmco Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 4500 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 400.00 CR) Inductotherm (India) Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 250 Assigned A1+ Kalapurnasteel & Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Khandwa Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1524.1 Reaffirmed Lumens Aircon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 56.2 Reaffirmed Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Natraj Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Overseas Infrastructure Alliance LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 7420 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd A3 SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) 2092.9 Withdrawn Sunder Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Welspun Solar Madhya Pradesh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8850 Revised from CARE BBB- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)