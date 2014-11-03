Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Eskay Silk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed
Focus Shares & Securities Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac- BG CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed
Kalapurnasteel & Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 316.5 Reaffirmed
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Assigned
Sunder Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7060 Reaffirmed
Esaf Microfinance And Investments Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A-(SO) 584.7 Withdrawn
Eskay Silk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 155.7 Revised from
CARE B+
Gmmco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6130.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 640.00 CR)
Gmmco Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 4500 Reaffirmed
A1+
(enhanced from 400.00 CR)
Inductotherm (India) Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 250 Assigned
A1+
Kalapurnasteel & Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Khandwa Agroh Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1524.1 Reaffirmed
Lumens Aircon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 56.2 Reaffirmed
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned
Natraj Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned
Overseas Infrastructure Alliance LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 7420 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd A3
SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) 2092.9 Withdrawn
Sunder Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned
Welspun Solar Madhya Pradesh Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8850 Revised from
CARE BBB-
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)