Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- GTN Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 970 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 82.10 CR) Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 700 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based (enhanced from Rs.35 crore) Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 265 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from 18.50 CR) Nikka Mal Pyare Lal Jain ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed PCM Tea Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Rashmi Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1250 Assigned Super Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 600 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- GTN Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 603 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 62.86 CR) J.K. Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 471.2 Reaffirmed Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed based (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1032 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 99.29 CR) Nikka Mal Pyare Lal Jain LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Reaffirmed Northern Empire LT Bk Fac CARE B- 129.6 Assigned PCM Tea Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.1 Assigned Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 231 Revised from CARE B Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 75 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B / CARE A4 R. K. Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Revised from CARE BB R. K. Infracorp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 280 Revised from CARE BBB- R. K. Infracorp Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 720 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Rashmi Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1250 Assigned Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 365.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 35.99 CR) Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 1003.6 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ (reduced from 110.36 CR) Vimit Metals And Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.7 Reaffirmed