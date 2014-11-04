Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
GTN Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 970 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 82.10 CR)
Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 700 Reaffirmed
Non-fund Based
(enhanced from Rs.35 crore)
Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 265 Revised from
CARE A4+
(enhanced from 18.50 CR)
Nikka Mal Pyare Lal Jain ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
PCM Tea Processing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned
Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
Rashmi Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1250 Assigned
Super Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 600 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
GTN Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 603 Revised from
CARE BB-
(reduced from 62.86 CR)
J.K. Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 471.2 Reaffirmed
Kennigton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
based
(enhanced from Rs.5 crore)
Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1032 Revised from
CARE BB+
(enhanced from 99.29 CR)
Nikka Mal Pyare Lal Jain LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Northern Empire LT Bk Fac CARE B- 129.6 Assigned
PCM Tea Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.1 Assigned
Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 231 Revised from
CARE B
Prince Spinners Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 75 Revised from
CARE A4 CARE B / CARE
A4
R. K. Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Revised from
CARE BB
R. K. Infracorp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 280 Revised from
CARE BBB-
R. K. Infracorp Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 720 Revised from
CARE A3+ CARE BBB- /
CARE A3
Rashmi Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1250 Assigned
Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 365.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 35.99 CR)
Super Spinning Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 1003.6 Reaffirmed
CARE A4+
(reduced from 110.36 CR)
Vimit Metals And Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.7 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
