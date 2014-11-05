Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1540 Reaffirmed Asian Hotels (North) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Revised from CARE A2 Bechardas Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 141.5 Assigned Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non FB) CARE A1+ 10100 Reaffirmed Blue Star Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 350cr) D.B. Corp. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Fund Based) D.B. Corp. Ltd CP (standalone) CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed IMC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 730 Reaffirmed JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) *2700 Reaffirmed *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL) Neilsoft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 20 Reaffirmed Qutone Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4 cr) Sintex Industries Ltd ST Debt / CP CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Carved Out) Sintex Industries Ltd ST Debt / CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) Valsad Jilla Fal Ane Shakbhaji ST Bk Fac CARE A4 41.7 Assigned Sahkari Sangh Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1090 Revised from CARE BB Asian Hotels (North) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Revised from CARE BBB Bechardas Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Bhandari Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 622.5 Assigned Blue Star Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed D.B. Corp. Ltd LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE AAA 750 Revised from Based) CARE AA+ D.B. Corp. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AAA 969.1 Revised from CARE AA+ Dighi Oil Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) 865.3 Assigned *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Comfort from IMC Limited Golden Peace Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 380.8 Assigned IMC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 724.3 Reaffirmed IMC Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A+(Is) - Reaffirmed JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 1300 Reaffirmed /CARE A1+(SO)* *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL) JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO)* 11500 Reaffirmed *The above ratings are based on the credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by the parent company, JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, rated CARE AA/A1+), to the lenders of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited (JSCPL) Longlast Pipes India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE - Suspended A4 Matangi Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 5.9 Revised from CARE B Matangi Cotton Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 140 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B/CARE A4 Maxan Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 643.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.40 Cr) Neilsoft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 100 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 8cr] Qutone Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 236 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14 cr) Rameshwar Ginning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.9 Assigned Saksoft Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE - Suspended A3 Sarvottam Vegetable Oil Refinery Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs.9.91 crore) Shiv Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 184.9 Revised from CARE B+ Shri Ram Finance Corporation Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Suspended Sintex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 36837.5 Reaffirmed Sintex Industries Ltd NCDs CARE AA 11000 Reaffirmed Sintex Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 3000 Reaffirmed A1+ Valsad Jilla Fal Ane Shakbhaji LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10.5 Assigned Sahkari Sangh Ltd Valsad Jilla Fal Ane Shakbhaji LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 35 Assigned Sahkari Sangh Ltd A4 Vijay M Mistry Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 445 Reaffirmed A2 (enhanced from Rs.34.50 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)