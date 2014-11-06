Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajmera Pharmasure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Mayuresh Protenz ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.6 Reaffirmed Neutral Publishing House Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Swosti Premium Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.6 Reaffirmed Visaka Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 275 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Visaka Industries Ltd FD CARE A+(FD) 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajmera Pharmasure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82 Revised from CARE BB- Essel Propack Ltd NCD* CARE A 900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) Giriraj Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 102.9 Reaffirmed J.K. Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 471.2 Reaffirmed Juhi Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 350 Reaffirmed Maya Saha LT Bk Facility CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Mayuresh Protenz LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 274.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 29.66 CR) Neutral Publishing House Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 557.8 Reaffirmed Optival Health Solutions (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Assigned Ritemed Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 131 Assigned Shiv Shakti Ginning And Pressing Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd. (Enhanced from Rs.17.12 crore) Swosti Premium Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 248.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.87 CR) Trehan Home Developer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Viraat Fashion LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53.6 Reaffirmed Viraat Fashion LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 40 Reaffirmed / A4 Assigned Visaka Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2990.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 218.94 CR) Visaka Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 1550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 135.00 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)