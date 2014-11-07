Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aroma Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed Natural Tex Yarn Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35.1 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing - - Withdrawn Programme for FY13 Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing - - Withdrawn Programme for FY14 Safetec Healthcare & Hygiene Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 + 120 Revised from (Non-fund Based) CARE A3 (enhanced from 7 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aroma Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Bergweff Organic India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Havmor Ice Cream Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 475 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.38.69 crore) Kandivli Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Natural Tex Yarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 600 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 222000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY13 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 383031 Reaffirmed Programme for FY14^ ^ Long term borrowing programme for FY14 includes sub-ordinate debt programme of Rs. 3,800 crore (reduced from Rs. 10,000 crore) Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT/ ST Borrowing CARE AAA/ 440000 Reaffirmed Programme for CARE A1+ FY15# # Includes Short term borrowings aggregating Rs.10,000 crore as a sub limit to total borrowing programme for FY15 Pride Purple Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Pristine Mega Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 560 Revised from CARE BB Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring Road Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2322.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 277.09 Cr) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 9517.9 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'05) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 35841 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'06) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 3148 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'07) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 15683 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'08) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 99213 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'09) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 136607.8Reaffirmed Programme (FY'10) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 157981 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'11) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 258625.5Reaffirmed Programme (FY'12) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA 36000 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'13) (short-term borrowing limit of Rs.2,500 crore as sub limit to the total borrowing programme) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA/ 37000 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'14) CARE A1+ (short-term borrowing including BG limit of Rs.7,500 crore as sub limit to the total borrowing programme) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA/ 37000 Reaffirmed Programme (FY'15) CARE A1+ Safetec Healthcare & Hygiene Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Shairu Gems Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 2400 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 193.5 Cr) Vaibhav Laxmi Industries LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B / 180 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Variety Lumbers (P) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)