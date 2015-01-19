Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Assigned Amko Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.6 Reaffirmed APL Apollo Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 125 Assigned Bharat Rasayan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 700 Assigned Gardex ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 521 Revised from CARE A4 Gillanders Arbuthnot And Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3184.7 Reaffirmed Hombale Infrastructure Projects Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Assigned India Files Manufacturing Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Indo Farm Equipment Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Assigned Kekule Pharma Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Makpower Transformers Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 61 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.10.10 Cr) Modern Papers ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) 50 Assigned Nand Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (LC/BG)^ CARE A2+(SO) 54 Reaffirmed ^ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued/ to be issued by the guarantor, KRYFS Power Components Ltd. to the lenders of Pratik Transformers Private Limited (PTPL) Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 26 Reaffirmed (LC/BG) ^* In-principle ^ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued/ to be issued by the guarantor, KRYFS Power Components Ltd. to the lenders of Pratik Transformers Private Limited (PTPL) * The corporate guarantee document towards the debt is yet to be executed. The final rating on this facility will be issued after the receipt of the executed documents subject to satisfaction of CARE Rishi Techtex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.85 crore) Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Assigned Salasar Balaji Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1000 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 90 Assigned Ltd South Eastern Carriers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Reaffirmed Star Agriwarehousing And Collateral ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Assigned Management Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd LT Instruments CARE BBB-(FD) 300 Assigned (FD) Gillanders Arbuthnot And Company Ltd Medium Term CARE A(FD) 400 Reaffirmed Instrument - Fixed Deposit ICICI Home Finance Company Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) 600 Reaffirmed (SO) (reduced from Rs. 132 Cr) Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd LT Bk Fac- Fund- CARE C (FD) 560 Assigned Based LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACE Footmark Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 195.4 Assigned Amko Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 106 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 10.72 Cr) APL Apollo Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 125 Assigned Ashok Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.16.00 Cr) Bharat Rasayan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1243.5 Assigned Dena Bank Basel III CARE AA- 10000 Assigned complaint Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Bonds issue Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8415.5 Reaffirmed Farmers Fortune (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 250 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.250 crore) Farmers Fortune (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 6500 Assigned Gardex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 44.6 Revised from CARE B+ Gillanders Arbuthnot And Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3077.3 Reaffirmed Gillanders Arbuthnot And Company Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 647 Reaffirmed A2+ Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed Hombale Infrastructure Projects Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Assigned India Files Manufacturing Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 99 Reaffirmed Indo Farm Equipment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 993.6 Assigned Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3.5 Reaffirmed Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 217 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 23.62 Cr) Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 125 Reaffirmed A2 Kekule Pharma Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 147.2 Reaffirmed Makpower Transformers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 141.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.18.68 Cr) Modern Papers LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 200 Assigned Nadhi Bio Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 600 Assigned Nand Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Nand Trading Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 57 Reaffirmed A4 Newgen Saurashtra Windfarms Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE A- 1280 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.31.99crore Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1094.7 Assigned Oasis Tradelink Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 60 Assigned A4 Pratik Transformers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(CC) ^ CARE A- (SO) 37.5 Reaffirmed ^ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued / to be issued by the guarantor, KRYFS Power Components Ltd. to the lenders of Pratik Transformers Private Limited (PTPL) Rishi Techtex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 94.2 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs. 8.98 crore) Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 412.7 Assigned Salasar Balaji Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Inter Globe Exports Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Assigned Ltd Sonkamal Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended South Eastern Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 309.1 Reaffirmed Star Agriwarehousing And Collateral LT Bk Fac CARE A 1000 Revised from Management Ltd A- (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) Star Agriwarehousing And Collateral LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 900 Assigned Management Ltd Staragri Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Sukata Tractor Parts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Assigned Union Kbc Capital Protection Oriented Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Fund Series 6 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Whistle Media Network Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.