Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed Bhavesh Stone Crushing ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Desh Bhagat Memorial Educational TrustST Bk Fac CARE A3 45 Assigned Idea Telesystems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 800 Reaffirmed KRYFS Power Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1750 Reaffirmed Samarth Diamond Bk Fac- Non-Fund CARE A4 30 Assigned Based Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 50 Assigned Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3.4 Reaffirmed SRM Institute Of Science & Technology ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6000 Revised from CARE A3 Surya Containers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.3 Reaffirmed Taylor Rubber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 28.5 Reaffirmed United Chloro Paraffins Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 161 Reaffirmed Usha Prabha Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Valliammai Society ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Revised from CARE A3 Vina Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned West Coast Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2350 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhyashakti Paper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.30 Cr) Amazon Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac * CARE A+(SO) 550 *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Corporate Finance Pvt. Ltd. (ACFPL) Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT debt CARE A+(SO) 450 Reaffirmed programme * In-principle *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the parent, Ambit Corporate Finance Pvt. Ltd. (ACFPL) Anant Raj Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 9513.2 Reaffirmed Anant Raj Ltd LT NCD CARE BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed ASF Insignia Sez Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 775 Assigned ASF Insignia Sez Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Lease CARE BBB (SO)* 1704.3 Reaffirmed Rental Discounting) (Reduced from Rs. 176.55 Cr) Bhavesh Stone Crushing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 19.5 Assigned Cosmopolitan Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Revised from CARE BBB+ D.Navinchandra Gems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1000 Reaffirmed A3 Desh Bhagat Memorial Educational TrustLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 144.7 Assigned Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 500 Assigned Ganpati Global Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gentleman Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.8 Reaffirmed Godavari Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 154.4 Reaffirmed Greenearth Infraventures Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended IBD Nalanda Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Indcon Projects & Equipments Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended J.K. Cement Ltd LT NCDs CARE AA- 1000 Assigned Jaypee Infratech Ltd NCD issue - I@ CARE BBB- (SO) 2000 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) @ backed by letters of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Jaypee Infratech Ltd NCD issue - II@ CARE BBB- (SO) 5000 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) @ backed by letters of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Jaypee Infratech Ltd NCD issue - III# CARE BBB- (SO) 4000 Revised from CARE A- (SO) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Jaypee Infratech Ltd NCD issue - IV# CARE BBB- (SO) 4000 Revised from CARE A- (SO) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd KRYFS Power Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Reaffirmed Mangalam Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4050 Reaffirmed Mangalam Cement Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 500 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Nishta Mall Management Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac@ CARE BB+ (SO) 1875 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Future Market Network Ltd. (FMNL) Omkam Communications Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Quattro Global Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 308.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.22.69 crore) Quattro Global Services Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 300 Reaffirmed A3+ Raghuvir Developers And Builders Bk Fac - - Suspended Ram Krushna Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from Rs. 9.33 Cr) Rolling Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 471.2 Reaffirmed Sahibzada Ajit Singh Educational TrustBk Fac - - Suspended Samarth Diamond Bk Fac- Fund CARE BB/ 90 Assigned Based- LT/ ST- CC/ CARE A4 Packing Credit Samarth Diamond Proposed Bk Fac- CARE BB/ 160 Assigned Fund Based- LT/ST CARE A4 Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 50 Assigned Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 61.1 Reaffirmed Shruti Fashions Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4+ Siskaa Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Solutrean Building Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Reaffirmed SRM Institute Of Science & Technology LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6355.1 Revised from CARE BBB Sunteck Realty Ltd NCDs CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Surya Containers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 39.7 Reaffirmed Taylor Rubber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 41.5 Reaffirmed United Chloro Paraffins Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 33.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3.67 Cr) United Chloro Paraffins Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 79 Reaffirmed A4+ Usha Prabha Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 78.7 Assigned Valliammai Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Revised from CARE BBB Vina Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned Waaree Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB-(SO) 200 Assigned *backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Waaree Energies Limited. West Coast Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6274.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 