Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 620 Reaffirmed Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd CP CARE A1+ 1500 Assigned Asia Pacific Resources Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Bhanavi Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Assigned Crest Merchandise Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 25 CR) Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Genus Paper & Boards Ltd (Erstwhile ST Bk Fac CARE A3 310 Revised from Genus Paper Products Ltd) CARE A4 (Enhanced from 26 CR) Infrastil Global Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Kaizen Switchgear Products ST Bk Fac CARE A3 188.6 Reaffirmed Khanna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3533.8 Reaffirmed Krishna Tissues Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 80 Revised from CARE A3 Kp Textiles (Coimbatore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 129.8 Reaffirmed La Opala Rg Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 38 Reaffirmed Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Nalini Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Revised from CARE A4+ Narbheram Power & Steel (P) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 97.5 Reaffirmed Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 22.4 Reaffirmed Padam Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Petryc International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Pulikkal Medical Foundation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 50 Reaffirmed Royalline Resources Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 890 Reaffirmed Subh Labh Vyapar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Assigned Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 1150 Assigned Sundaram Auto Components Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Revised from CARE A1 (Rnhanced from 30.00 CR) Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3050 Reaffirmed Vasantha Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 129 Assigned Welspun India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 507.35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 429.85 cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmednagar Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 29532.8 Reaffirmed Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bhanavi Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89.2 Reaffirmed Bird Catering And Lounges Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 58.1 Assigned Black Rose Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 70 Reclassification CARE A4 from Long-term to Long term/Short-term. Assigned Short-term rating and Revised Long Term rating from CARE BB- Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1838.2 Suspended Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 1750 Reaffirmed Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 621.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.115.34 CR) Gannon Dunkerley & Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 28180 Reaffirmed (NFB) CARE A2+ (Reduced from Rs.2,848 CR) Genus Paper & Boards Ltd (Erstwhile LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 563.1 Revised from Genus Paper Products Ltd) CARE BB- (Enhanced from 41.33 CR) Globe Ground (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 104.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5.06 CR) Harsh Gathani Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 249 Reaffirmed H-Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jyothy Fabricare Services Ltd LT NCD^ CARE AA-(SO) 400 Assigned ^The proposed NCDs are Long Term Reedeemable Zero Coupon NCDs having a tenure of three years with bullet repayment at the end of third year from the date of allotment. In Addition, there is a Put Call option at the end of 2 years from the allotment date. *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. The final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of the guarantee document to the satisfaction of CARE Kaizen Switchgear Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 154.1 Reaffirmed Khanna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3637.9 Reaffirmed Kp Textiles (Coimbatore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 324.6 Reaffirmed Krishna Tissues Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 566.4 Revised from CARE BBB- La Opala Rg Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 130 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 29.73 CR) La Opala Rg Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A1+ L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 450 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 30 CR) Meril Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 250 Assigned /CARE A1+(SO) Meril Endo Surgery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed Meril Endo Surgery Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 230 Reaffirmed / /CARE A1+(SO) Assigned Meril Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 220 Reaffirmed Meril Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 230 Reaffirmed / /CARE A1+(SO) Assigned Mithra Kyokuto Special Purpose VehicleLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Morarka Organic Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)@ CARE A-(SO) 553.6 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gannon Dunkerley & Company Limited for facilities rated Morarka Organic Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB)@ CARE A-(SO) 200 Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Gannon Dunkerley & Company Limited for facilities rated Nalini Jewellers Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB/CARE A4+ (Reduced from 20.40 CR) Narbheram Power & Steel (P) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 565.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 59.19 CR) Nehru College Of Educational And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1138.4 Revised from Charitable Trust CARE BBB (Enhanced from Rs.100.07 crore) Padam Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 129.3 Revised from CARE BB- Palette International LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Pashupati Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 629.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 67.99 CR) Petryc International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 117.5 Reaffirmed Piyush And Associates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Pulikkal Medical Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE A 243.5 Reaffirmed Quadrant Televentures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 172.2 Assigned Quadrant Televentures Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 10 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Quadros Automark Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.7 Assigned Quadros Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.6 Assigned Rajasthan Electronics And Instruments LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 350 Reaffirmed Ltd A3+ Scope E-Knowledge Centre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 46.7 Revised from (Proposed)* CARE BBB+(SO) *proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee proposed to be extended by its parent company; Quatrro Global Services Private Limited Shiv Health Foods Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 127 Revised from CARE BB Shivalaya Construction Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned Sundaram Auto Components Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 395 Revised from CARE A (Reduced from 45.05 CR) Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.6 Reaffirmed Stl Fertilizers Pvt Ltd NCD (NCD) issue* CARE AA-(SO) 1350 Reaffirmed * Backed by assignment of Put Option Receivables from Krishak Bharati Co-operative Limited (KRIBHCO) Subh Labh Vyapar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned Tata Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed The Bank Facilities Of Black Rose LT Bk Fac CARE BB 176.1 Revised from Industries Ltd CARE BB- Vasantha Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2271 Assigned Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Welspun India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 35790.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2,437.43 cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 