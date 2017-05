Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Setco Automotive Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Amman Try Sponge And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Revised from CARE A4+ Bhrunda Infra Pvt Ltd (Formerly DicodeST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Infra Pvt Ltd) (Enhanced from 7.50 CR) Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 110 Revised from CARE A2+(SO) (reduced from 11.71 CR) Cochin Shipyard Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Deepak Nexgen Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Dh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 165 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.50 CR) Emi Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5150 Reaffirmed Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Ocl Iron And Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 134.1 Assigned Parsewar Seeds And Fertilizers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed R. I. Cotton Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Smt. Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama Rao ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Memorial Cancer Foundation & Research Centre Souza Engineers And Contractors Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE BB 24 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from 2.53 CR) Universal Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2420 Reaffirmed Msp Sponge Iron Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended 4 Genius Minds Bk Fac - - Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani International Container TerminalLT Bk Fac -I CARE A 14700 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A- Adani International Container TerminalLT Bk Facility -II CARE AA(SO) 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd * *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (Rated CARE AA ) Ambica Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.8 Assigned Amman Try Sponge And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 135.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Bharat Spun Pipe And Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Company Bharat Spun Pipe And Construction ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 220 Assigned Company A4 Bhrunda Infra Pvt Ltd (Formerly DicodeLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Revised from Infra Pvt Ltd) CARE B+ (Enhanced from 4 CR) Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 69.4 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) (reduced from 12.16 CR) Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA(SO) 1833.4 Reaffirmed Business Broadcast News Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AAA(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bond Issue-I CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bond Issue-II CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 13850 Reaffirmed A1+ D.Navinchandra Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed Deepak Nexgen Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 264.7 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 30.08 CR) Dh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Diamond Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 499.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 23.99 CR) Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 500 Assigned Emi Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed Essemm Logistics Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 7500 Assigned Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 750 Assigned Gckc Projects & Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gold Field Shiksha Sanstha LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1703.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Guna Infrastrucgture Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 638.7 Assigned Kosamattam Finance Ltd LT NCD issue CARE BBB- 2000 Assigned (Proposed) Kosamattam Finance Ltd LT - Subordinated CARE BBB- 250 Assigned Debt Issue (Proposed) Laxmi Buildcon Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Murli Electrode Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed N Ramakrishna Bk Fac - - Suspended Ocl Iron And Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 11317 Assigned Parsewar Seeds And Fertilizers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 154 Reaffirmed R. I. Cotton Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 171.7 Reaffirmed Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA(SO) 2870 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.202 crore) Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd NCD CARE AAA(SO) 1000* Reaffirmed Satish Motors Pvt Ltd (From Union BankBk Fac - - Withdrawn Of India) Setco Automotive (Uk) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 160.2 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Fibres India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Reaffirmed Smt. Nandamuri Basava Taraka Rama Rao LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 613.3 Reaffirmed Souza Engineers And Contractors Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE A4 56 Reaffirmed Ltd Memorial Cancer Foundation & Research Centre (Reduced from 62.17 CR) Stonex India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Setco Automotive Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2915.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 243.90 CR) Unilazer Media Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AAA(SO) 200* Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Capital Limited, *- Out of Rs.200 crore of term loan, Rs.100 crore loan was issued in May 2014 Universal Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1700 Reaffirmed Universal Cables Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ Viraj Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 417.5 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)