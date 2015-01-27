Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis (Gas) Lpg Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+(SO) 150 Reaffirmed #Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by the Aegis Logistics Ltd [ALL, rated CARE AA- / A1+] Ascent Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed BSL Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1169 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 109.50 Cr) Ceat Ltd ST Non-fund Bk Fac CARE A1+ 9000 Revised from CARE A1 Ceat Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 500 Revised from issue* CARE A1 *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits of the company Idea Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 330 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.455 crore) IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. CP CARE A1 4000 Reaffirmed Jaypee Sports International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3240.4 Reaffirmed Pacific Paper Products ST Bk Fac CARE D 30 Revised from CARE A4 Precot Meridian Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 445 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 47 Cr) Premco Rail Engineers Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Assigned Redstone Granito Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Smart Card It Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis (Gas) Lpg Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE AA-(SO) 750 Assigned Issue## ##Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by the Aegis Logistics Ltd [ALL, rated CARE AA- / A1+]. The final rating would be assigned on submission and verification of guarantee document to the satisfaction of CARE. Ascent Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 50 Reaffirmed Ashok Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Reduced from 16 Cr B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 177 Reaffirmed B.R. Goyal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 385 Reaffirmed A3 BSL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1065.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 116.13 Cr) Ceat Ltd LT FB Bk Fac # CARE A+ 4363.9 Revised from CARE A Ceat Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE A+ 5000 Revised from CARE A Cleta Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. Secured NCD - I^ CARE BB+ 750 Reaffirmed ^Backed by Personal Guarantee of the promoter Mr. Sameer Gehlaut and structured payment mechanism with Non-Disposal Undertaking on certain assets of the promoter. Cleta Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. Secured NCD - II^ CARE BB+(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed ^Backed by Personal Guarantee of the promoter Mr. Sameer Gehlaut and structured payment mechanism with Non-Disposal Undertaking on certain assets of the promoter. ECL Finance Ltd Retail Bonds CARE AA 3000 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd Retail Bonds CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Retail Subordinate CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Debt ECL Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed ESS Kay Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 90 Cr) Garg And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116.9 Reaffirmed Idea Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 9 Cr ) IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 12570 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,137 crore) IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. LT NCD CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 6200 Reaffirmed Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9855.5 Revised from CARE BBB Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Instruments CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed (Compulsorily Convertible Debentures)# # CCDs rank subordinate to senior debt with reference to annual debt service obligations Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 4856.5 Revised from CARE A- (SO) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Kayval Krupa Petroleum Bk Fac - - Suspended Madhav Cotton Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE D 240 Revised from Factory CARE B+ Margdarshak Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Metro Shoes Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 250 Assigned A1+ Navayuga Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4684.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 472 Cr) Pacific Paper Products LT Bk Fac CARE D 97.4 Revised from CARE BB- Pacific Paper Products LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE BB- / CARE A4 Precot Meridian Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2506.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 241.97 Cr) Precot Meridian Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 2035 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from Rs. 179 Cr) Premco Rail Engineers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NCD (NCD) issue CARE AA 20000 Revised from CARE AA+ Redstone Granito Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Smart Card It Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 460 Assigned STFCL Direct Assignment Dec'11 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn STFCL Direct Assignment Dec'11 Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) - Withdrawn Facility STFCL Direct Assignment Mar'12-I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn STFCL Direct Assignment Mar'12-I Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) - Withdrawn Facility Surya Cons Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Unitech Auotmobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 600 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.