Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Logisolutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Aspam Petroenergy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 175 Revised from CARE A3 Bhel Electrical Machines Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4 CR) Birlasoft India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 350 Reaffirmed C Doctor And Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 51.5 Reaffirmed Cerec Metalform Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 780 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 115.04 CR) En En Electrical Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13 Assigned Etco Digital Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Fibc Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22 Assigned Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed (Non-FB) Indian Phosphate Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 185 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.9 crore) Jmw India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 175 Revised from CARE A4+ Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Mangalam Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Naresh Singhal & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Rachana Seeds Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 305 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 24.50 CR) Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Proposed CP CARE A1 4000 Assigned (CP)/NCD issue Tatva Global Enviornment (Deonar) Ltd ST non-fund based CARE A4+ 150.5 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Teerthanker Mahaveer Institute Of ST Bk Fac CARE A3 430 Assigned Management & Technology Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8700 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadarsh Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.5 Assigned Adilaxmi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131.8 Reaffirmed Andhra Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA 901 Reaffirmed Apollo Fiege Integrated Logistics Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 160 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.8 crore) Apollo Logisolutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1422.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.47.27 crore) Aspam Petroenergy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 75 Revised from CARE BBB- Atha Mines Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned /CARE A3+ Bhel Electrical Machines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 40 Reaffirmed Birlasoft India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 350 Reaffirmed C Doctor And Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Reaffirmed C Doctor And Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4202 Reaffirmed Care Corupack Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 254.6 Reaffirmed^ ^ Suspension revoked Cerec Metalform Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30.6 Assigned Chandra Autowheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Revised from CARE B+ Dharti Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Revised from CARE B Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 7298.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 507.89 CR) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 3220 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (Rnhanced from 313 CR) En En Electrical Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 98 Assigned Etco Digital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Fibc Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57.5 Assigned Fairdeal Fibc Overseas LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 15 Assigned CARE A4 Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 24.8 Assigned Fairdeal Jumbo Packaging Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 52.5 Assigned CARE A4 Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1413.4 Reaffirmed Flamingo Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed (FB) /CARE A3 Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 6124.1 Revised from CARE A Indian Phosphate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 331.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.29.25 crore) Jmw India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 235 Revised from CARE BB+ Kamakhya Shivalik Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kankai Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 38.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 4.75) Kankai Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A430 Reaffirmed Kaveri Ginning Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 210 Assigned Laxcon Steels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Madhav Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd Long -term/ ST Bk CARE B+/ 200 Revised from Fac CARE A4 CARE B / CARE A4 Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 700 Assigned Subordinated Tier II Debt issue (Series XII) Mamta Seeds Bk Fac - - Suspended Mangalam Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 91.7 Reaffirmed Maruti Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Mathura Extractions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed Nanda Automobiles (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Naresh Singhal & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Narmada Concast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nish Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1500 Revised from CARE BBB- Punjab National Bank Basel III CARE AA+ 15000 Assigned Compliant Tier I Bonds Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CARE AAA 2000 Assigned Bonds Rachana Seeds Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 7.80 CR) Rajahmundry Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA 1006.1 Reaffirmed Rambhajo'S LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Reaffirmed Rgvn (Ne) Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1437.1 Revised from CARE BBB (Enhanced from 73.06 CR) Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd CP - - Withdrawn# # CARE, has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Commercial paper issue of RHC Holding Private Limited,with immediate effect, at the request of the company and considering that the company has not placed any paper and nothing is outstanding against the same. Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd Proposed LT NCD CARE A 4000 Reaffirmed issue Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE A - Withdrawn* *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the NCD issue of RHC Holding Private Limited with immediate effect,as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said issue and there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Sabar Flex Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 80 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 7.77 CR) Sabar Flex Industries ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4 Sunrise International Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Assigned Susheel Yarns Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Teerthanker Mahaveer Institute Of LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2933.4 Reaffirmed Management & Technology Uttam Galva Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 44563.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2,022.36 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)