Jan 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Angel'S Aluminium Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Basanti Mata Agri Product Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Cox & Kings Ltd CP Issue (carved CARE A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed out) (enhanced from Rs.375 crore) Cox & Kings Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed Cox & Kings Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Hind Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2625 Reaffirmed Hind Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 465 Reaffirmed JSW Severfield Structures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed KC Social Welfare Trust ST Bk Fac CARE D 565 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.50 Cr) Mangal Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 157.5 Assigned Medi Assist India Tpa Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries ST Bk Fac CARE D 93.2 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 Pato Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Prem Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 830 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 53 Cr) Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7 Cr) RMG Alloy Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1559.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.167.61 Cr) Sanmar Foundries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Scotts Garments Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A3+ 3128.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 217.0 Cr) Scotts Garments Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A3+ 519.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 40.4 Cr) Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 750 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Industrial Engineering LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 430 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 547.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Angel'S Aluminium Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Ashirvad Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Basanti Mata Agri Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.6 Assigned Bhagwati Cylinders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhagya Ornaments LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed Care Office Equipment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Care Office Equipment Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 50 Assigned A3 Corporation Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 28500 Revised from CARE AA+ Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 7375 Revised from CARE AA+ Corporation Bank Lower Tier II CARE AA+ 5000 Revised from Bonds CARE AAA Cox & Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 5600 Revised from CARE AA (enhanced from Rs.485 crore) Cox & Kings Ltd NCDs CARE AA 8000 Revised from CARE AA- D. M. Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Assigned Electronica Tough Carb Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Greenway Building Materials India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 155 Reaffirmed Ltd Hind Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 320.9 Reaffirmed Hind Agro Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- 87 Reaffirmed Hind Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 311.6 Reaffirmed Hind Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 22.5 Reaffirmed A4 Inox Air Products Ltd LT NCD (NCD) CARE AA 6650 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.850 cr) Integrated Livestock Village Farm Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB-(SO) 156 Reaffirmed Ltd JSW Severfield Structures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4030 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 353 Cr) KC Social Welfare Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 168.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 21.39 Cr) Lok Priya Buildwell Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Magma Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mangal Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Assigned Mangal Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 222.5 Assigned A4+ Multidimension Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 290 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 32 Cr) Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 808.8 Revised from Ltd CARE C Parikh Packaging Pvt Ltd TL/ CC / LOC - 401.8 Withdrawn Parikh Packaging Pvt Ltd BG FACILITY - 10 Withdrawn Pato Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.91 Cr) Prem Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 634.9 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 60.92 Cr) Punjab Infrastructure Development BoarBonds - Series I @ CARE BBB (SO) 1500 Reaffirmed @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Punjab (GoP) Punjab Infrastructure Development BoarBonds - Series II CARE BBB (SO) 4999.3 Reaffirmed @ @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Punjab (GoP) Punjab Infrastructure Development BoarBonds - Series III CARE BBB (SO) 1500.3 Reaffirmed @ @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Punjab (GoP) Punjab Infrastructure Development BoarBonds - Series IV CARE BBB (SO) 7500 Reaffirmed A, B, C @ @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Punjab (GoP) Ras Infraport Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Refracast Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Revised from CARE BB- Regal Shipping Pvt Limite Bk Fac - - Suspended RMG Alloy Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2574 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 245.02 Cr) RSM Sapthagiri Finance Ltd LT Fac - TL - - Withdrawn RSM Sapthagiri Finance Ltd LT Fac - Fund BasedCARE BBB 500 Revised from CARE BBB- Sanmar Foundries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1120 Reaffirmed Sanmar Foundries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 350 Reaffirmed A3 Satish Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Scotts Garments Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 1019 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 131.7 Cr) Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL* CARE BBB (SO) 1600 Revised from CARE BBB+ *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by West Coast Paper Mills Limited (WCPM; rated CARE BBB/CARE A3). Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 600 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Industrial Engineering LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 259.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Shri Balaji Industrial Engineering LtdLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 80 Revised from A3 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Star Alloys & Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Unique Fur N Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 91.3 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs. 10.22 Cr) Uttranchal Welfare Society LT Bk Fac (CC - - Withdrawn limit) * *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the aforementioned long term bank facility of Uttranchal Welfare Society with immediate effect, as the society has fully repaid the amounts and there is no amount outstanding under the facility. Uttranchal Welfare Society LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 367.9 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Cotton Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.2 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs. 9.40 Cr) Vishal Sponge Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)