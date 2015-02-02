Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anindita Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 23.2 Reaffirmed Kailash Shipping Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Assigned Orient Cement Ltd ST Instrument CARE A1+ 1500 Assigned (CP)* *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company. Sindia Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 18.50 Cr) SRMB Srijan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1350 Reaffirmed Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 2 Cr) UAL Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 850 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 60 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Elctricals Company Bk facility - Withdrawn Anindita Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Arun Developers Bk facility - Withdrawn Fabtech Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB- 2440 Assigned Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Grainspan Nutrients Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 475 Assigned Icon Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 191.3 Assigned Kailash Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 199.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 9.75 Cr ) Lakshmi Builders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Maruti Comforts &Inn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 23.6 Assigned Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended N.Gopaldas Gems And Jewellery Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Pvt Ltd Navayuga Dichpally Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1866.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs 191.10 Cr) R.B. Contractors And Developers Pvt Bk facility - Withdrawn Ltd Realstar Impex Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Suspended RVS Educational Trust (Pondicherry) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 179.6 Assigned Salsan Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shriganesh Texfab Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sindia Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3.50 Cr) SRMB Srijan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1925 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 196.67 Cr) Supreme Batteries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 192.3 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from Rs. 18.19 Cr) Suwarna Buildcon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended UAL Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1110 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 116.37 Cr) Universal Tube Accessories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 166.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) (Reduced from Rs 17.11 Cr) Vishvanath Ginning And Pressing FactorBk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)