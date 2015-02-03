Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 30 Assigned Bp Plyboard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100) *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company Hercules Automobiles International PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 22 crore) Icc Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.31 CR) Raj West Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4500 Revised from CARE A3 Shree Parashnath Re-Roolling Mills LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 577.5 Revised from CARE A4+ to CARE D and then revised to CARE A4 (reduced from 63.00 CR) Snd Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Revised from CARE A3 Sri Jagannatha Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 52 Assigned The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 55.4 Reaffirmed Ltd The West India Power Equipments Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Reaffirmed Ltd Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Pact Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K Soni Hosiery Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2120 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs.342 crore) Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7500 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.800 crore) Angle Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Apollo Rajshree Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 450 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.43.00 crore) Assorted Plastics Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhavna Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Bp Plyboard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 107.1 Assigned Care Office Equipment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Care Office Equipment Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (Enhanced from Rs.5 crore) Eon Hinjewadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1000 Revised from CARE A- Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT NCD CARE A 600 Revised from CARE A- Globus Spirits Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2660 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 210.79 CR) Globus Spirits Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1100 Reaffirmed Hercules Automobiles International PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 3 crore) India Cartons Bk Fac - - Suspended Jothi Malleables Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Magma Housing Finance Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1000 Assigned Non-convertible Debenture issue (Series III) Mahima Fibres Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Om Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 159.5 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 17.55 CR) Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 30 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Patel Knr Infrastructure Ltd @Non-Convertible CARE AAA(SO) 3526.9 Reaffirmed Debenture (NCD) @ The NCDs have tenure of 17 years repayable in 34 semi-annual unequal installments starting from October 14, 2010 and ending on April 14, 2027. Raj West Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 51570.5 Revised from CARE BBB Sabhlok Enterprise Bk Fac - - Suspended Shakti Breeding India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sharda Agri Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.79 ) Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Assigned Shree Parashnath Re-Roolling Mills LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 1745.4 Revised from CARE BB+ to CARE D and then revised to CARE B (enhanced from 138.90 CR) Shree Sagar Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Hari Education And Charitable Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Trust (Junagadh) Shyam Jee Lumbers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Snd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3100 Revised from CARE BBB- Society Trucking Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Jagannatha Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 184.1 Assigned Sri Jagannatha Spinners Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 43.9 Assigned /CARE A3 Swaraj Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 199.3 Reaffirmed Swastik Lumbers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AA 30 Assigned Ltd The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 79.1 Reaffirmed Ltd The West India Power Equipments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 224.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1082.2 Assigned Vaibhav Empire Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 917.8 Assigned /CARE A3 Vaibhav Yarn Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 104.1 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 15.51 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)