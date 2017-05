Feb 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arani Agro Oil Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 175 Cr) BMP Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3+(SO) 650 Revised from CARE A3(SO) (reduced from Rs. 93 Cr) @bank facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Suryadev Alloys and Power Private Limited. Dee Development Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2053 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 125 Cr) Jagat Radha Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Kokila Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Kuvarba Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Meet Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 36 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 Cr) Navneet Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Reaffirmed Omicron Power Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned P.B. Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.3,000 Cr) Silver Star Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A2 112.4 Assigned Sona Wires Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.50 Cr) Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Sunkraft Designs ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Suspension revoked and Reaffirmed Techfab International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 310 Revised from CARE A3+ Trimurty Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Umiya Cot Fibers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Reaffirmed Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed Varron Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 705 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACN Cable Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn ACT Digital Home Entertainment Pvt LtdBk facility - - Withdrawn Agrawal Raka Construction Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Akshat Exim LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Assigned Azen Medical Welfare & Research LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Society Beam Telecom Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn BMP Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 50 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) @bank facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Suryadev Alloys and Power Private Limited. Century Quartz India Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn D.Thakker Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Das Garage Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1104.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 77.33 Cr) Dee Development Engineers Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 3567 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from Rs. 275 Cr) Duflon Industries Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Fahrenheit Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 304.7 Revised from CARE B+ Fahrenheit Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 10 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B+/ CARE A4 Fivebro International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 192.6 Revised from CARE B- (reduced from Rs. 21.27 Cr) Fivebro International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 220 Revised from CARE B- / CARE A4 Godhani Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Hcv Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn I.B. Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Suspended I.B. Commercial Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Suspended International Public School Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jagat Radha Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 9.25 Cr) JSW Steel Processing Centers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 75 Revised from CARE A (reduced from Rs. 30.77 Cr) Kokila Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed Kuvarba Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Lord Krishna Charitable Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Meet Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 9.76 Cr) MGR Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10.88 crore) Navneet Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Omicron Power Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180.9 Assigned P.B. Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed Pune Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 750 Assigned R L Aviation Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26.6 Assigned R L Aviation Services Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A451 Assigned Radhamadhab Cold Storage Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 72.5 Assigned Ranjit Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 400 Revised from CARE A- Ranjit Buildcon Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE 2400 Revised from A1 CARE A- / CARE A1 Rathore Freight Carriers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shrachi Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Siddiq Sea Food Bk Fac - - Suspended Sidhartha Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 540 Assigned Sona Wires Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 47.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5 Cr) Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Sunkraft Designs LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9.5 Suspension revoked and revised from CARE B (Reduced from Rs. 1.39 Cr) Sunkraft Designs LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 150 Suspension CARE A4 revoked and revised from CARE B Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 13 Cr) Trimurty Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 160.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 17.15 Cr) Umiya Cot Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Union Agrotech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 125.7 Assigned Varron Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Varron Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 33.50 Cr) Varron Industries Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 740 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.