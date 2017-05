Feb 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adinath Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Amarsagar Seafoods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13 CR) Deepak Novochem Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Reaffirmed Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Inani Marbles And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 41 Reaffirmed Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Kla Foods India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Kse Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 93 Assigned L-Comps And Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55 Assigned Lyophilization Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned Madhuram Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 cr) Patwa City Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Radhamohan Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.1 Reaffirmed Rituraj Holding Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Rohit And Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Revised from CARE A4+ S.Pal Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30.1 Assigned Se Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 585.8 Revised from CARE A4 Satija Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Suryadev Alloys And Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3490 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 294 CR) Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 35800 Reaffirmed United Infraventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Trust Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac- Working CARE A- 2000 Assigned Capital Demand Loan LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Adinath Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 123.6 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 8.80 CR) Ainaj Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Reaffirmed Amarsagar Seafoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.9 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 1.96 CR) Anand Tradelink Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Anupam Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 23.3 Reaffirmed Anupam Industries LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A449.5 Reclassified from Long term to LT/ST (reduced from Rs.3.09 CR) Arumugha Mudaliar Sornam Educational LT Bk Fac CARE D 51.3 Revised from Trust CARE BB- Ashish Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Axis Bank Ltd. Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 25000 Assigned (Basel III) Baldev Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bcl Industries And Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ceigall India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Damasha Stampings LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 36 Reaffirmed Damasha Stampings LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 15 Reaffirmed A4 Deepak Novochem Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Dungsam Cement Corporation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3082.1 Reaffirmed Dunn Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A PTCs CARE BBB(SO) 15 Assigned Ltd. Future Eco Crete Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 195 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16 CR) Goyal International Bk Fac - - Suspended Gujarat Ginning & Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 120 Reaffirmed Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 174.1 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 13.27 CR) Hollis Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 179.6 Reaffirmed Inani Marbles And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 146.8 Reaffirmed Inani Marbles And Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd IBFSL Direct CARE AA+(SO) - Withdrawn Assignment Mar '12 - IV Assignee Payouts Joshi Technologies International Inc- LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 363.5 Reaffirmed India Projects Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kla Foods India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Reaffirmed Kse Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 462 Assigned Lakshmipat Singhania Foundation For LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1210 Reaffirmed Higher Learning L-Comps And Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Assigned Lyophilization Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Assigned Madhuram Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4 cr) Maruti Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nipani Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Onyx Biotec Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructure Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AAA(SO) 3764.5 Reaffirmed Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA(SO) 1189 Reaffirmed (External Commercial Borrowing) Patwa City Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 163.2 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from 10.72 CR) Pradeep Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Radhamohan Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.1 Revised from CARE B- Ranjit Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 353.1 Revised from CARE A-(SO) Rdr Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Rituraj Holding Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.60 CR) Rituraj Holding Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 63.9 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Rohit And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Revised from CARE BB+ Rpn Engineers Chennai Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 12.7 Revised from CARE B Rpn Engineers Chennai Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 48.7 Revised from CARE A4 Rvr Marine Products Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sun Art Exporters LT Bk Fac CARE A4+ 72 Reaffirmed S.Pal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 42.5 Assigned Salasarhanumanji Grains Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Satija Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45 Assigned Se Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5918 Revised from CARE C Shree Mangal Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Anjaneya Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 337.8 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 21.78 CR) Sumal India LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Suryadev Alloys And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 17667.4 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 695.74 CR) Tata Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 7650 Reaffirmed Tayal And Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Techfab (India) Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended United Infraventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)