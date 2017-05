Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A&T Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Adhunik Niryat Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Reaffirmed Anandaloke Medical Centre Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1.9 Reaffirmed Arkkays National Engineering And ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 410 Reaffirmed Foundry Company Big Bags (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Century Tiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Creative Chain Stores Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 378.5 Reaffirmed Deccan Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 340 Reaffirmed Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Hanuman Weaving Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 3.67 Cr) Jaigad Power Transco Ltd Short-TL - - Withdrawn Jaigad Power Transco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed JSW Power Trading Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed Nallapaneni Ramesh Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Neha International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Neptune Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 81.8 Reaffirmed R. S. Infra-Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 470 Reaffirmed Resins And Allied Products ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 240 Revised from CARE A3 (Enhanced from Rs 20 Cr) Ritesh Tradefin Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Smc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Non - Fund CARE A1 1520 Assigned Based-STLC/BG Unison Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vatika Ltd Medium-term CARE BB (FD) 500 Assigned Instrument (Fixed Deposits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A&T Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Reaffirmed A.R.C Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 86.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 9.54 Cr) Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 157928.6Revised from CARE BBB- Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 12869.1 Assigned A Adhunik Niryat Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Anandaloke Medical Centre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 65.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 8.55 Cr) Arkkays National Engineering And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 375.7 Reaffirmed Foundry Company (reduced from Rs 39.31 Cr) Auto Hitech Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended Big Bags (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 122.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.14.85 crore) Century Tiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 101.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 10.70 Cr) Deccan Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 167.3 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Series A PTCs * CARE A+ (SO) Revised from CARE BBB(SO) * After January 2015 payout Credit Enhancement includes Subordination of Excess Interest Spread (EIS). GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hajra Medical Agency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 122.5 Reaffirmed Hanuman Weaving Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 97 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 10.10 Cr) Honourable Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Honourable Packaging Pvt Ltd Long- term/ Short- CARE B+ /CARE 55 Reaffirmed term Bk Fac A4 Infiniti Retail Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Infiniti Retail Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Infiniti Retail Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 800 Reaffirmed A1 Jaigad Power Transco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3727.5 Reaffirmed JSW Power Trading Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Karthikeya Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 63.2 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Latiyal Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 84.5 Reaffirmed Maruti Clean Coal & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 11190 Reaffirmed Maruti Clean Coal & Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1370 Assigned A3 Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 253.9 Reaffirmed Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 500 Cr) Nallapaneni Ramesh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5 Cr) Neha International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Neptune Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 161.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs 18.98 Cr) Pack Paper Agencies Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 105 Assigned A4 Pitambar Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 96.9 Assigned Pitambar Solvex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 200 Assigned A4 Planet Wheels Pvt Ltd Bk Facility - - Suspended R. S. Infra-Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.6 Reaffirmed R. S. Infra-Transmission Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 180 Reaffirmed CARE A4 R.S. Mould Plast (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 86.4 Assigned Resins And Allied Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5 Revised from CARE BBB- Ritesh Tradefin Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed Rohan Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Assigned Rohtak Hissar Tollway Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 9524 Reaffirmed A3 Seetal Automobiles Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Vinayak Enterprises & Property LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 71.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Signode India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 100 Reaffirmed Signode India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 760 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs 20 Cr) SMC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Fund CARE A 555 Assigned Based-LT-CC SMC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 12.5 Assigned SRG Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 19.10 Cr) Tbea Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Revised from CARE BBB- Tbea Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 4000 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 TRN Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 21879.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 1,990 Cr) TRN Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3127 Assigned (Subordinate Debt) TRN Energy Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 1850 Assigned A3 Trump Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Unison Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 13.4 Revised from CARE B+ Unison Forgings Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 30 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 Varron Auto Kast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1550 Assigned Varron Auto Kast Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3220 Assigned (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Vatika Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6475.2 Reaffirmed Vatika One Express City Pvt Ltd NCD * CARE BB (SO) 935.2 Reaffirmed (Formerly Cayden Developers Pvt Ltd) * Repayable in monthly instalment till October 15, 2017 Vedbhumi Builders & Developers Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Venkateshwara Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Assigned Yash Knitwear LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Reaffirmed Zen Tobacco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Revised from CARE BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.