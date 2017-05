Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A4+ 325 Reaffirmed (LC/BG) Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 227.4 Assigned Bhadresh Trading Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A3+ 1350 Reaffirmed Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned Glochem Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 163 Reaffirmed Golden Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Hamir Real Estate Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 13253 Revised from CARE A1 Nsl Cotton Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Pattabhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Redstone Granito Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Sujana Metal Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2691.3 Revised from CARE A4 S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP (CP) Issue@ CARE A1+(SO 3500 Reaffirmed @credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd. S.D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP Issue@ CARE A1+(SO 250 Assigned @credit enhancement in the form of unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Sourcings Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Balmukund Sponge & Iron Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 504.9 Assigned Bhadresh Trading Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 8500 Reaffirmed (Reclassified Rs 65 crore into Term Loan) (reduced from Rs 915 crore) Bhadresh Trading Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 837 Reaffirmed (Enhanced by Rs 18.70 crore ) Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 43 Assigned Express Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2650.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 283.31 CR) Glochem Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 161 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12.30 CR) Glochem Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 240 Reaffirmed A4 Golden Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 82.8 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from Rs.10.38 CR) H.P. Cotton Casuals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Assigned H.P. Cotton Casuals Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Assigned (Fund based) A4 Hamir Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4546.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 460.00 crore) J.R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 22308 Revised from CARE A Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2000 Revised from A1+ CARE A/CARE A1 Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahalaxmi Automotives Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mass Tech Controls Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mohan Project Contractors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE BB+(SO) Mohan Project Contractors Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Revised from (Fund based) CARE BB+(SO) /CARE A4+(SO) Nsl Cotton Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 370 Reaffirmed Palm Grove Beach Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3073.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 233.28 CR) Pattabhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Rameshwar Cotton Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Redstone Granito Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 445.5 Reaffirmed Royal Strips Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Samhi Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 636 Revised from CARE BB+ Shagun Jewellers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs.20.00 crore) Shagun Jewellers Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 66 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / Reaffirmed Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Pvt LtdProposed Non CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Convertible Debenture Issue Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 15950 Assigned (Fund based) A2+ Skyhigh Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sujana Metal Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 17018.4 Revised from CARE B+ Sujana Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 14202.4 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 1464.30 CR) Sujana Towers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2000.2 Revised from CARE A4 Supreme Tex Mart Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Suyash Chemical And Fertilizers Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 293.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 35.20 CR) Taurus Dynamic Fund Income Fund - - Assigned The Singareni Collieries Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 4310 Reaffirmed Three M Paper Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 462.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.36.30 crore) Transnational Knowledge Society