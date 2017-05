Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.5 Assigned (Non-fund based) Ajay India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Amit Metaliks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 105 Assigned Crown Alba Writing Instruments India ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4015 Assigned Pvt Ltd Deccan Hyderabad Tradeimpex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Eureka Forbes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Gogoal Hydro Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 335 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 23.50 Cr) Goverdhan Energy And Petrochemicals ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 6 Cr) G-Top Designer Tiles ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Indian Infra Developers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Marvel Crafts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Nirmal Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Phulchand Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 210 Reaffirmed Raja Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed S.K Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 186 Revised from CARE A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 2.75 Cr) Shree Nath Gum & Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Shri Om Agro Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed Shriya Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned SSP Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 180 Revised from Ltd CARE A4+ (Enhanced from Rs. 13.95 Cr) Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1270 Revised from CARE A4+ Surat Metallics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Assigned Tamboli Osborn Metaltech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Tamboli Profiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facilities CARE A2+ (SO) 130 Assigned Win-Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 44.7 Assigned Agio Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 620 Assigned CARE A4 Ajay India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89 Reaffirmed Ajay Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Reaffirmed Amit Metaliks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1213.7 Assigned Anupam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 167.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Reduced from Rs.37.14 crore) Anupam Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac - CARE BBB-/CARE 1240 Revised from Fund Based A3 CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ (Reduced from Rs.138 crore) Anupam Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 2050 Revised from -Non- Fund Based A3 CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ (Reduced from Rs.224 crore) Bajaj Kagaj Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Clear Water Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 1 Cr) Clear Water Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A475 Reaffirmed Cmc Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Crown Alba Writing Instruments India LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd D. Raja Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 630.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 66.30 crore) D. Raja Cotton Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 87 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 11.14 Cr) Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 5 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Eureka Forbes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 700 Revised from CARE AA Eureka Forbes Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA- (Is) Revised from CARE AA (Is) Gogoal Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Goverdhan Energy And Petrochemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 81.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Goverdhan Energy And Petrochemicals LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd CARE A4 (Reduced from Rs. 14 Cr) G-Top Designer Tiles LT Bk Fac CARE B 83.5 Assigned Gujarat Jhm Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 745.1 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs 32.96 Cr) Icici Securities Primary Dealership Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 1350 Reaffirmed Ltd. Indian Infra Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Jagran Social Welfare Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 548.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12.40 crore) Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 102.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.76 Cr) Marvel Crafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 12.5 Assigned Mody Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed Mody Enterprise LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 100 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Nainital Tarai Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 9.79 Cr) New Lakshmi Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Revised from CARE BB- Nirmal Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed NVR Infrastructure & Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 680 Revised from CARE BBB+ Orbit Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B- 230 Assigned Padmavati Cotton Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Phulchand Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 74.6 Reaffirmed Prasad Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 456.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 51.69 Cr) R.K. Agarwal Agro Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 138.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 14.01 Cr) Raja Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 600 Reaffirmed Rajasthan State Co-Oeprative Oil Seed Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Growers Federation Ltd Randhawa Construction Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Randhawa Construction Co LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 75 Reaffirmed A3 S T Woven Bags Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 105.3 Revised from CARE B+ S.K Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.5 Assigned S.K Brothers LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 52.5 Assigned CARE A4 Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 192.5 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from Rs. 19.04 Cr) Shree Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 206.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.14.00 crore) Shree Prakash Textiles (Gujarat) Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Shri Om Agro Products LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn * The long-term rating of CARE BB assigned to the long-term bank facilities has been withdrawn since the facility has been fully repaid. Shri Ram Solvex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 187.5 Reaffirmed Shriya Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 105 Reaffirmed Siesta Hospitality Services Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB+ 322.8 Assigned Siesta Hospitality Services Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE BBB+ 80 Assigned SSP Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Reaffirmed Stalwart Alloys India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Step By Step Shiksha Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 241 Reaffirmed Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2718.7 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 258.28 Cr) Suncity Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Revised from CARE BB+ Surat Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1571 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.189.86 crore) Surat Metallics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 6.9 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Tamboli Osborn Metaltech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Tamboli Profiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Thdc India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 20000 Revised from CARE AA- The Go Green Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 197.5 Revised from CARE B Titan Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 122.7 Reaffirmed Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 60 Assigned /CARE A2+(SO) Win-Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 132.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)