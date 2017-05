Feb 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bindlas Duplux Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Revised from CARE A4+ Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Secured Overdraft* CARE A1+ 650 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 700 Cr) * Facility is extended to 3 debt schemes of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Canara Robeco Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 800 Cr) * Facility is extended to 10 debt schemes of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Celite Tyre Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 102 Revised from CARE A4 Genus Apparels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE 4 137.5 Assigned Global Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE 4 98.5 Reaffirmed Indiamco ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs 10 Cr] Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from CARE A3 Infinium Precious Resources Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4 10 Assigned fund based) Khushbu Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 253 Reaffirmed [Enhanced from Rs. 24.30 Cr] KRF Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs. 3 Cr) Madan'S Wine Stores Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Maithan Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Revised from CARE A4+ Mortex (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1415 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 91.50 Cr) PVR Spinning & Weaving Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 33.8 Assigned Rahul Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100.1 Reaffirmed Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1600 Withdrawn (reduced from Rs.749.00 Cr) Tritan Leather Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90.3 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jmc Projects (India) Ltd Medium Term CARE A+(FD) 118.8 Assigned Instrument - Fixed Deposit* * Outstanding as on January 31, 2015 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K.Engineers Bk Fac - - Suspended Asrec (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Berggruen Hotels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 1885.8 Reaffirmed Bindlas Duplux Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 344.7 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from Rs. 36.86 Cr) Celite Tyre Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 94.4 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs 10.02 Cr) Coral Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 402.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.32.99 crore) Coral Granito Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.5.75 crore) Flagship Developers Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 2600 Assigned Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 817.1 Reaffirmed Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 6332.9 Reaffirmed A3 Genus Apparels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 138.5 Assigned Genus Apparels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 15 Assigned A4 Ginni Refractories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Global Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Reaffirmed IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60800 Revised from CARE BBB- enhanced from Rs.4,460 crore Infinite Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 30 Revised from CARE BBB- Inter India Roadways Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 170 Revised from A4 CARE B+ / CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Johal & Company (Wine Sales) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 450 Assigned Jordan Construction Bk Fac - - Suspended K. P. Buildcon Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Khushbu Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3.1 Reaffirmed Kovai Medical Center Research And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 305 Reaffirmed Educational Trust (reduced from Rs. 39.73 Cr) Kovai Medical Center Research And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Educational Trust KRF Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 247.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 20 Cr) M. M. Polymers Pvt Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Maa Mahamaya Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 239 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 17.36 Cr) Madan'S Wine Stores Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 170 Assigned Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 95 Reaffirmed A4 Maithan Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 453.5 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs. 54.4 Cr) Maktel Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105 Reaffirmed Maktel Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4165 Reaffirmed Malpani Cottons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Manish Empire Long -term Bk CARE B+ 1260 Assigned Facility Mortex (India) LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 175 Reaffirmed A3 Newtech Buildhome Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 980 Assigned Nikhil Sugar Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Orchid Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 230.9 Revised from CARE BB- P.P Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Parivartan Contractor LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Parivartan Contractor LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 70 Assigned A4 Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Suspension Revoked and Rating Revised from CARE B PVR Spinning & Weaving Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 568.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 37.45 Cr) R.G.Shaw & Sons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 630 Assigned Rahul Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Reaffirmed Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.122.61 Cr) S.R.K Chemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 150 Assigned A4 Shakti Ventures Bk Fac - - Suspended Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. Proposed Perpetual CARE AA 2000 Assigned Debt Umesh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 97.5 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 49.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 