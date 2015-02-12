Feb 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best It World (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.110 crore) Gmr Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressways ST Bk Fac CARE A3 870 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Inducto Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1500 Reaffirmed Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 97.5 Assigned M.H.Khanusiya ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Ravi Infrabuild Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Revised from CARE A3 Sigma Industrial Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Skyway Rmc Plants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Surjeet Auto Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Tantia Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 88.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.00 CR) The Associated Lighting Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Universal Woollen Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 249.7 Reaffirmed Apex Aluminium Extrusion Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aura Poly Plastics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Best It World (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) Facor Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 270 Revised from CARE BB Facor Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE BB / CARE A4 Gmr Hyderabad Vijayawada Expressways LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB- 15323 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 1537.11 CR) Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Indigo Metalloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Inducto Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 400* Reaffirmed *Total limit is Rs. 150 crore of LC and the CC is the sublimit of the same and capped at Rs. 40 crore Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 93.2 Reaffirmed Khyati Foods Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 300 Reaffirmed CARE A4 (enhanced from 14.60 CR) Kirloskar Institute Of Advanced LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed Management Studies Kopalle Pharma Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned M.H.Khanusiya LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Palimarwar Solar Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 510 Assigned Ranasaria Polypack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ravi Infrabuild Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 1000 Revised from CARE A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Ray Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Ray Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 425 Reaffirmed S. P. Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Sagardeep Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Samhi Hotels (Ahmedabad) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Assigned Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Sai Developers (Surat) Bk Fac - - Suspended Shubh Grah Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / 80 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Sigma Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE B+ Skyway Rmc Plants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Srk Group LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 500 Assigned Ssv Fab Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Surjeet Auto Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 112.5 Assigned CARE A4 Tantia Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 570.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 34.20 CR) The Associated Lighting Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 20 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Tricom India Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Twenty First Century Wire Rods Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Universal Woollen Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 47.9 Reaffirmed Waterflo Piping System Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statut