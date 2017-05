Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading ST FB Fac - - Withdrawn Company Ltd Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading CP CARE A1 400 Revised form Company Ltd CARE A1+ (reduced from Rs. 50 Cr) Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A1 1253 Revised form Company Ltd CARE A1+ (enhanced from Rs. 78.3 Cr) Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 300 Revised from CARE A2+ Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Revised from CARE A4 Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Assigned Flash Electronics India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 502.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 35.26 Cr) Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3000 Reaffirmed Goenka Diamond And Jewels Ltd ST Bk Fac - 2.8 Suspended Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.45 crore) IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 3300 Assigned IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd CP CARE A1 4000 Assigned Nandi Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 28 Reaffirmed Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 126.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 13 Cr) Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed Shraddha Energy & Infraprojects Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 28 Cr) Space Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Timbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 117 Reaffirmed Sunil Tubes ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5 Cr) Teja Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 122.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 14.16 Cr) Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasthiacode Rubber Traders Bk Fac - - Suspended Alliance Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2 Cr) Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading LT Fac (TL) CARE A 623 Revised from Company Ltd CARE A+ (reduced from Rs. 112.6 Cr) Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 1598 Revised from Company Ltd CARE A+ (reduced from Rs. 195 Cr) Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading NCD CARE A 500 Revised from Company Ltd CARE A+ Arfin India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Arg Royal Ensign Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 115 Revised from CARE B+ Astha Build And Road Projects Pvt. LtdBk facility - - Withdrawn Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd. Bk facility - - Withdrawn Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4054.9 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from Rs.434.98 crore) Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A / 2200 Revised from CARE A1 CARE A- / CARE A2+ Calyx Merlin Ventures Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 154.4 Revised from CARE BB Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 680 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4 Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Assigned Flash Electronics India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 716.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 49.17 Cr) GMR Pochanpalli Expressways Ltd NCD* (NCD) CARE AA (SO) 5077.8 Reaffirmed Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 11102.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.937.58 crore) Goenka Diamond And Jewels Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac - 2640 Suspended Green Field Material Handling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.5 Reaffirmed H.R Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Assigned Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 635.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.69.36 crore) Hungama Digital Media Entertainment LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT NCDs CARE A 5000 Assigned IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Proposed LT NCDs CARE A 5000 Assigned IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 12570 Assigned IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 6200 Assigned J S R Mulbagal Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BB- 1097 Assigned Kingswood Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Assigned Maa Jaychandi Multipurpose Cold LT Bk Fac CARE B 84.7 Assigned Storage Pvt Ltd Montex Glass Fibre Industries Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Nandi Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99 Assigned Oswal Psyllium Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 152.8 Reaffirmed Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 110 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 16.50 Cr) Poddar Brothers Himghar Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 192.4 Reaffirmed A4 RCIK Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 63 Assigned RMJ Modern Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 103.1 Assigned Ruchi Malls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 324.7 Assigned Ruchi Malls Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 200 Assigned A4+ Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Shiv Hari Plywood Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB 67 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.88 )*the rating of term loan has been withdrawn due to full repayment. Shraddha Energy & Infraprojects Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1643.1 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 191.08 Cr) Space Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Revised from CARE B+ Sri Surya Poultry Farm Bk Fac - - Suspended Sunil Tubes LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 11 Cr) Teja Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Tower Vision India Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Trident Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1951.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.232.69 crore) Ultratech Cement Ltd NCD issue CARE AAA 240 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)