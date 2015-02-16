Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avion Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed
Happy Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 210 Assigned
Hema Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Assigned
Jwc Logistics Park Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Kothari Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 14955 Revised from
CARE A3+
(Enhanced from 1330.50 CR)
Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 127.1 Revised from
CARE A4
Orient Craft Sweaters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Revised from
CARE A4+
(Enhanced from 4.50 CR)
Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned
Raj Foods International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned
Reliance Communications Ltd CP/ST debt issue CARE A2+ 28800 Reaffirmed
Reliance Communications Ltd ST Non -FB Fac CARE A2+ 80340 Assigned
Ring Plus Aqua Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 244 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 11.90 CR)
Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Ucal Polymer Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed
Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Non-FB- CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed
ST- BG/ LC
Western India Metal Processors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 230 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadit Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 200 Reaffirmed
Avion Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Happy Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2314.6 Assigned
Hema Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2148.3 Assigned
Himalayan Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2483.1 Revised from
CARE BBB
(Reduced from 249.25 CR)
Himalayan Expressway Ltd LT bonds CARE BBB- 497.6 Revised from
CARE BBB
(Reduced from 50.00 CR)
Hindupur Steel & Alloys Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 259.1 Revised from
CARE B+
(Enhanced from 21.0 crore)
Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd Unsecured NCD issueCARE A- 1000 Assigned
Jagdamba Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 504.6 Assigned
Jwc Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 740 Reaffirmed
Kas Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 627 Reaffirmed
(Rnhanced from 42.89 CR)
Kei Rajamahendri Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Kothari Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 45 Revised from
CARE BBB+
(Reduced from 19.50 CR)
Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 41.4 Revised from
CARE B+
(Reduced from 4.35 CR)
Mico Plast Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
North Eastern Electric Power Proposed CARE AA- 6000 Assigned
Corporation Ltd. Non-Convertible
Debentures - Series II
Om Gems And Jewels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Orient Craft Sweaters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 396.9 Revised from
CARE BB+
(Enhanced from 19.91 CR)
P. M. Dwarkadass Bk Fac - - Suspended
Poly Pipes India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 592 Assigned
A2
Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned
Raj Foods International LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 120 Assigned
A4+
Rakheja Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Reliance Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 78200 Reaffirmed
Reliance Communications Ltd LT instruments CARE A- 30000 Reaffirmed
Ring Plus Aqua Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 857.8 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 72.38 CR)
S. R. Glass Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed
Sabari Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 230.6 Assigned
Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 380.2 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 18 CR)
Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned
Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 230 Assigned
A4
Sun Direct Tv Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7576 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 954.90 CR)
Suncity Constructwell Pvt Ltd NCD* CARE BBB-(SO) 440.6 Revised from
CARE BB+ (SO)
*Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Suncity Projects Pvt. Ltd.
(SPPL; rated CARE BBB- , CARE A3 )
Tirupati Inks Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ucal Polymer Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 91.6 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.11.37 crore)
Union Bank Of India Basel III CARE AA 20000 Assigned
compliant Tier 1
Perpetual Bonds issue
Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- FB- LT- CARE BBB- 22.2 Reaffirmed
Term Loan
(Reduced from 4.96 CR)
Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- FB- LT/ CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
ST- Working /CARE A3
Capital Limits
Vishrut Housing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Western India Metal Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)