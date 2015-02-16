Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avion Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 210 Assigned Hema Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Assigned Jwc Logistics Park Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Kothari Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 14955 Revised from CARE A3+ (Enhanced from 1330.50 CR) Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 127.1 Revised from CARE A4 Orient Craft Sweaters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Revised from CARE A4+ (Enhanced from 4.50 CR) Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Raj Foods International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Reliance Communications Ltd CP/ST debt issue CARE A2+ 28800 Reaffirmed Reliance Communications Ltd ST Non -FB Fac CARE A2+ 80340 Assigned Ring Plus Aqua Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 244 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 11.90 CR) Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Ucal Polymer Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- Non-FB- CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed ST- BG/ LC Western India Metal Processors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 230 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadit Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE D 200 Reaffirmed Avion Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Happy Forgings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2314.6 Assigned Hema Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2148.3 Assigned Himalayan Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2483.1 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 249.25 CR) Himalayan Expressway Ltd LT bonds CARE BBB- 497.6 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 50.00 CR) Hindupur Steel & Alloys Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 259.1 Revised from CARE B+ (Enhanced from 21.0 crore) Il&Fs Energy Development Co. Ltd Unsecured NCD issueCARE A- 1000 Assigned Jagdamba Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 504.6 Assigned Jwc Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 740 Reaffirmed Kas Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 627 Reaffirmed (Rnhanced from 42.89 CR) Kei Rajamahendri Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kothari Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 45 Revised from CARE BBB+ (Reduced from 19.50 CR) Margo Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 41.4 Revised from CARE B+ (Reduced from 4.35 CR) Mico Plast Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended North Eastern Electric Power Proposed CARE AA- 6000 Assigned Corporation Ltd. Non-Convertible Debentures - Series II Om Gems And Jewels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Orient Craft Sweaters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 396.9 Revised from CARE BB+ (Enhanced from 19.91 CR) P. M. Dwarkadass Bk Fac - - Suspended Poly Pipes India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 592 Assigned A2 Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Raj Foods International LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 120 Assigned A4+ Rakheja Engineers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Reliance Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 78200 Reaffirmed Reliance Communications Ltd LT instruments CARE A- 30000 Reaffirmed Ring Plus Aqua Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 857.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 72.38 CR) S. R. Glass Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Sabari Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 230.6 Assigned Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 380.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 18 CR) Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 230 Assigned A4 Sun Direct Tv Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7576 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 954.90 CR) Suncity Constructwell Pvt Ltd NCD* CARE BBB-(SO) 440.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Suncity Projects Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL; rated CARE BBB- , CARE A3 ) Tirupati Inks Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ucal Polymer Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 91.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.11.37 crore) Union Bank Of India Basel III CARE AA 20000 Assigned compliant Tier 1 Perpetual Bonds issue Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- FB- LT- CARE BBB- 22.2 Reaffirmed Term Loan (Reduced from 4.96 CR) Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac- FB- LT/ CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed ST- Working /CARE A3 Capital Limits Vishrut Housing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Western India Metal Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.