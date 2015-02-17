Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 740 Revised from CARE A1 Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Axon Global Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 - Suspended Chandra Nirman Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Faran Teppich Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Gagan Resources Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Facility CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indo Nabin Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing & Financial ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 4750 Outstanding Services Ltd Programme Kalpsutra Gujarat ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 25 Revised from CARE A3 Kpl Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO 2050 Revised from CARE A3+ Kpl Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 2950 Revised from (Proposed) CARE A3+ Madhav Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A3 12 Assigned Nr Oils ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 6 Revised from CARE A3 Sanghavi Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Spykar Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26.8* Withdrawn * As the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said facilities and there is no amount outstanding under the facilities as on date. Sridhar Engineering And Ruber ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Talluri Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Tide Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 80 Revised from CARE A3 Vinit Gloves Manufacturing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 240 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Global Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Suspended A4 Adore Suitings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Aegis Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1500 Revised from CARE A Amritesh Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE BB Anantshree Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 AVK Automart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 84.4 Assigned Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 72.4 Reaffirmed Balajee Loha Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Banaras Swarn Kala Kendra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Bhawariya Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Bhawariya Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 35 Assigned A4 Birbhum Chemicals And Fertilisers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 520 Reaffirmed Brijlax Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Reaffirmed Chandra Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Reaffirmed Deem Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Deem Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 100 Assigned A3 DS Toll Road Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3282.5 Reaffirmed Essar Power Ltd NCD issue CARE BBB - Suspended Essar Power Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE - Suspended A3 Eurobond Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL - 0.00* Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the bank facility (term loan) of Eurobond Industries Private limited with immediate effect, due to extinguishment of the said facility and there is no amount outstanding under the facility as on date. Eurobond Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 273 Reaffirmed Gagan Resources Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 40 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation NCDs CARE AA 40000 Revised from Ltd CARE AA+ Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated NCDs* CARE AA- 10000 Revised from Ltd CARE AA * The debentures have tenure of sixty years with a call option after 10 years from the issue date and every year thereafter without put option. There is a provision for step up of 200 bps in the coupon after 10 years. The coupon (payable semi-annually) has an optional deferral clause which is linked to non-payment of dividend on the equity shares of the company with a look back period of six months. There is a dividend stopper clause that restricts dividend payment on equity shares in case the coupon payment on the debentures being rated is deferred. There is a replacement capital covenant (RCC) which ensures that the instrument can be redeemed by issuance of similar or higher equity-content instrument(s). The RCC will apply for 30 years and will cease to be applicable if, among other covenants, the rating on the subordinated debentures is upgraded.Considering the terms of the issue, CARE has accorded 50 per cent equity content to this instrument. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Subordinated NCDs$ CARE AA- 10000 Revised from Ltd CARE AA $ The debentures have tenure of sixty years with a call option after 12 years from the issue date and every year thereafter without put option. There is a provision for step up of 200 bps in the coupon after 12 years. The coupon (payable semi-annually) has an optional deferral clause which is linked to non-payment of dividend on the equity shares of the company with a look back period of six months. There is a dividend stopper clause that restricts dividend payment on equity shares in case the coupon payment on the debentures being rated is deferred. There is a replacement capital covenant (RCC) which ensures that the instrument can be redeemed by issuance of similar or higher equity-content instrument(s). The RCC will apply for 30 years and will cease to be applicable if, among other covenants, the rating on the subordinated debentures is upgraded.Considering the terms of the issue, CARE has accorded 50 per cent equity content to this instrument. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE AA 110000 Revised from Ltd CARE AA+ Haldia Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 31350 Revised from CARE BBB+ Indo Nabin Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 278.3 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 5000 Assigned Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & Financial NCD CARE AAA 42165.4 Outstanding Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Subordinated Debt CARE AAA 68.5 Outstanding Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Redeemable CARE AAA 10000 Outstanding Services Ltd Cumulative PS Jyoti Vidyapeeth Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 375.5 Reaffirmed Kalpsutra Gujarat LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 87.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Khazana Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 16000 Reaffirmed A2+ M.B. Ispat Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 112.5 Revised from CARE B Machine Tools (India) Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Machine Tools (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Madhav Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 196.6 Assigned Maharashtra Airport Development Co.LtdIssuer Rating CARE A- Assigned Marvel Dyers & Processors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 MB Sponge And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 116 Revised from CARE B- Minerva Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.7 Reaffirmed Montecarlo Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ - Withdrawn /CARE A2 Mynd Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed CARE BBB+ 100 Assigned Compulsory - Convertible Debentures NR Oils LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 62.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Om Shri Sai Krupa Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Q Nineth Ceramics LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned R B Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Roha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)@ 800 Assigned @ backed by Letter of Comfort to be provided by Roha Dyechem Private Limited. Sanghavi Exports International Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5445 Reaffirmed Sanghavi Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 890 Reaffirmed Selangor Retail Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 50000 Assigned India Spykar Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 428.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Spykar Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 428.6 Revised from CARE BB+ SQ Squeezers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 71.1 Assigned Sridhar Engineering And Ruber ProductsLT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Talluri Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 417.5 Reaffirmed Tide Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 82.3 Revised from CARE BBB- United Polyfab Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Suspended A4 Vincent Edukare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Withdrawn Vinit Gloves Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 7.5 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Vinod Denim Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Vinod Fabrics Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 West Side Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4- Withdrawn Zeal Aqua Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.