Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airen Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 950 Reaffirmed Aneri Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Revised from CARE A4 Bharat Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 300 Revised from Fund Based) CARE A3+ Bharat Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A3 250 Assigned Based) Bhaskar Steel & Ferro Alloy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 100 Revised from CARE A4 Bp Ergo Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Capital First Home Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 500 Assigned Casa Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO)* 70 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Awareness extended by Tata Housing Development Company Limited to the lenders of Casa Décor Pvt Ltd (CDPL) ensuring payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Casa Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed Diamond Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 63 Cr) Essel Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4025 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 227.5 Cr) Gujrat Saw Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Gvk Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 688 Revised from CARE A4+ Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 79 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 15000 Outstanding Mayar Health Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE A4 Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Pallishree Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Quantas Glass & Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Assigned R. B. Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1.00 crore) Ramani Timber Mart ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Renown Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Reaffirmed SPML Infra Ltd ST Bk Fac - 3950 Withdrawn SPML Infra Ltd ST Bk Fac - 550 Suspended Truba Education Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Urss Techservices Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 14 Reaffirmed Yojaka (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (LC/BG) CARE A4 700 Assigned Yojaka (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Forward CARE A4 550 Assigned sale contract ) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airen Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 278.8 Reaffirmed Aneri Construction Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 80 Assigned CARE A4 Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from CARE BBB- Apco Infratech Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 8000 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.650 crore) Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE B Beeta Infocom Pvt Ltd NCDs - - Suspended Bharat Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 7710.7 Upgraded to CARE BBB- Bharat Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac (ECB & CARE BBB- 1433.1 Revised from Fund Based) CARE BBB+ Bharat Hotels Ltd NCDs CARE BBB- 160 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bhaskar Steel & Ferro Alloy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 853.9 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 92.62 Cr) Bp Ergo Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 277.5 Reaffirmed Capital First Home Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 55 Cr) Casa Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO)* 30 Reaffirmed * The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Letter of Awareness extended by Tata Housing Development Company Limited to the lenders of Casa Décor Pvt Ltd (CDPL) ensuring payment of the obligations on the bank facilities Casa Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 20 Reaffirmed Dev India Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83.7 Assigned Diamond Exports LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 202 Assigned Diamond Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6.30 Cr) Dps Contractors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Etawah Chakeri (Kanpur) Highway Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1550 Reaffirmed Ltd Gemscab Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gujrat Saw Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Reaffirmed Gvk Gautami Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 10097.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Gvk Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5658.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Haresh Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Kt Transco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2405.5 Reaffirmed L&T Fincorp Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 28000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2,300 Cr) L&T Fincorp Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 100 Cr) L&T Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 26500 Outstanding Lakda Dal & Besan Utpadan Kendra Bk Fac - - Suspended Maa Narayani Agro Mill Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesProposed NCD issue CARE AAA 7000 Assigned Ltd. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesProposed CARE AAA 3000 Assigned Ltd. subordinated debt issue Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesNCD issue CARE AAA 6000 Outstanding Ltd. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesSubordinated debt CARE AAA 2000 Outstanding Ltd. issue Mayar Health Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 29.7 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 7.78 Cr) Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1882.8 Reaffirmed Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 190 Reaffirmed A3+ Pallishree Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Pawan Edifice Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 186.4 Reaffirmed Powerdeal Energy Systems (I) Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Quantas Glass & Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.5 Assigned R. B. Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.17 crore) Ramani Timber Mart LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Revised from CARE BB- Rathod Jewellery Manufacturing Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 270 Reaffirmed Renown Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 331.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 33.40 Cr) Renown Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sarvotam Fuels & Minerals India Pvt Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Savlon Sulz Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Parmeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shubham Coke & Coal India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended SPML Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac - 19012.5 Withdrawn SPML Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac - 3343.8 Suspended Sthapatya Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Taurus Autodealers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Truba Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE B 15.9 Assigned Tulip Telecom Ltd NCDs - - Suspended Uma Converter Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Urss Techservices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Yogesh Agencies And Investments Pvt Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A 650 Assigned Ltd Yojaka (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 467.6 Assigned Yojaka (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1465 Assigned (optionally convertible debenture) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 