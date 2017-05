Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery And ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10 Revised from Engineering Ltd CARE A2+ D.P. Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Freewill Sports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 60 Assigned Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB) - - Withdrawn Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Instromedix Inidia Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Revised from CARE A4+ ITI Ltd ST bond program - 3900 Withdrawn FRB 2006 Series JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 250 Cr) JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP (CP)* CARE A1+ 700 Reaffirmed *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd CP (CP) CARE A1+ 500 Assigned JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Proposed CP* CARE A1+ 3000 Assigned *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company JSW Steel (Salav) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 2630 Assigned Kalyani Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5000 Assigned Kalyani Steels Ltd CP CARE A1+ 750 Assigned Maruthi Tubes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 70 Assigned R.K. Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 350 Reaffirmed Shalimar Distributors And Investments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 34 Revised from CARE A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AA (FD) 150 Revised from CARE AA- (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amishi Drugs And Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery And LT Bk Fac CARE A 130 Revised from Engineering Ltd CARE A- Asan Memorial Association LT Bk Fac CARE D 71.2 Revised from CARE BB Bhaskar Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Decore Exxoils Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Freewill Sports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 78.3 Assigned G V Parivaar Retails Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 590 Reaffirmed Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 121 Reaffirmed Hamon Shriram Cottrell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non-FB) CARE BBB- 1450 Reaffirmed Hanwant Fastners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.8 Assigned Hester Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 343.4 Revised from CARE BBB Hester Biosciences Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 250 Revised from A3 CARE BBB / CARE A3 Instromedix Inidia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Revised from CARE BB+ Instromedix Inidia Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 40 Revised from A4 CARE BB+ /CARE A4+ ITI Ltd LT bond L Series - 940 Withdrawn Jai Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 167.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 17.77 Cr) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 213391 Revised from CARE BBB Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Zero coupon NCD - CARE BBB- 2451.3 Revised from II CARE BBB JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 20335.4 Revised from CARE AA- (enhanced from 1974.39 Cr) JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT NCD (NCD) CARE AA 1997.9 Revised from CARE AA- JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd LT NCD (NCD) - CARE AA 2000 Revised from Proposed CARE AA- JSM Devcons India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended JSW Steel (Salav) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 10770 Assigned Kalyani Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3068.7 Assigned Mahaveer Ginning & Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 116.5 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 11.76 Cr) Maruthi Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 56.5 Assigned Modern Glass Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Pune Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2860 Reaffirmed [enhanced from 75 Cr] Sharda Solvent Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shiraguppi Sugar Works Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B+ 1952.1 Assigned Shri Satguru Metalloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200.2 Reaffirmed Silver Touch Technologies Ltd. LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 130 Reaffirmed A3+ Transpares Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 729.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 136.5 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Umesh Education Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Welspun Maxsteel Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BB/CARE A4 Withdrawn ^ Facilities under erstwhile Welspun Maxsteel Limited (WMSL) which were rated CARE BB/CARE A4 are entirely repaid. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)