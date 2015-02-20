Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kal Airways Pvt Ltd Proposed ST CARE A1+(SO) 2000 Assigned Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)* *Backed by pledge of shares of Sun TV Network Limited (STNL). Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed CP)* * by carving out of fund based working capital limit Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed CP)# # Aggregate short term debt (including Commercial Paper) and other working capital borrowings shall be within the assessed fund based working capital limit Finar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Gayatri Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3000 Revised from CARE A4+ to CARE D and then revised to CARE A4 Jsw Energy Ltd Bk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A1+ 38270 Reaffirmed Based - ST-BG/LC Jsw Energy Ltd ST Instruments CP/ CARE A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed ST ncd Jsw Energy Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed - ST-TL Mbr Flexibles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Reaffirmed Shree Arun Packaging Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2.5 Assigned P G Setty Construction Technology Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Ltd Pioneer Pultru-Tech Engineering Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Ltd Precast India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 620 Revised from CARE A3(SO) (Reduced from 8.00 CR) Virendra & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 489.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.43.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ai Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 142.2 Reaffirmed Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 50 Assigned CARE A4 Ashutosh Chawal Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed Bhagwan Mahavir Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 804.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 99.39 CR) Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 14650 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1,235 CR) Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 350 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Dhanuka Soya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 270 Assigned Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 21211.9 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 500 Withdrawn Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 10000 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Finar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 140.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12.63 CR) Finar Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 1 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ Gail (India) Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/ 20000 Assigned CARE A1+ Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 11076.7 Revised from CARE BB+ to CARE D and then revised to CARE B+ Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 28010 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB+/CARE A4+ to CARE D and then revised to CARE B+/CARE A4 Harmony Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 195.8 Reaffirmed Ishwar Developers & Contractors Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Jsw Energy Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE AA- 2156.39 Reaffirmed - LT-TL Jsw Energy Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE AA- 8150 Reaffirmed - LT-CC Jsw Energy Ltd LT Instruments CARE AA- 18000 Reaffirmed Debentures-Non Convertible-1 Jsw Energy Ltd LT Instruments CARE AA- 22800 Reaffirmed Debentures-Non Convertible-2 Krishna Oleo Chemical India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended M.K. Group FBF & NFBF - - Withdrawn Mayar India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mbr Flexibles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.7 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Printers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Nsl Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 893.4 Reaffirmed P G Setty Construction Technology Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108 Assigned Ltd P.M. Dall Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.8 Revised from CARE B Pankaj Enka Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Patel Ravji Mavji & Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Pioneer Pultru-Tech Engineering Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.3 Assigned Ltd Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 192.4 Reaffirmed A4 Precast India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 324.2 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) (Reduced from 36.97 CR) Property Solutions India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rakesh Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Rakesh Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 100 Assigned A4 Shree Arun Packaging Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 47 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2.93) Shree Desai Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shreerangam Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.7 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 11.05) Sivadharshini Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 187.8 Reaffirmed Sugee Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 192.4 Assigned Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Telugu Cine Workers Co-Operative LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Assigned Housing Society Ltd Virendra & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.5.00 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.