Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kal Airways Pvt Ltd Proposed ST CARE A1+(SO) 2000 Assigned
Non-Convertible
Debentures (NCDs)*
*Backed by pledge of shares of Sun TV Network Limited (STNL).
Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
CP)*
* by carving out of fund based working capital limit
Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
CP)#
# Aggregate short term debt (including Commercial Paper) and other
working capital borrowings shall be within the assessed fund based working capital limit
Finar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3000 Revised from
CARE A4+ to
CARE D and
then revised
to CARE A4
Jsw Energy Ltd Bk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A1+ 38270 Reaffirmed
Based - ST-BG/LC
Jsw Energy Ltd ST Instruments CP/ CARE A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
ST ncd
Jsw Energy Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
- ST-TL
Mbr Flexibles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Reaffirmed
Shree Arun Packaging Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2.5 Assigned
P G Setty Construction Technology Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned
Ltd
Pioneer Pultru-Tech Engineering Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Ltd
Precast India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 620 Revised from
CARE A3(SO)
(Reduced from 8.00 CR)
Virendra & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 489.8 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.43.00 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ai Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 142.2 Reaffirmed
Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned
Ananta Procon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 50 Assigned
CARE A4
Ashutosh Chawal Udyog LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Bhagwan Mahavir Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 804.5 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 99.39 CR)
Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 14650 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 1,235 CR)
Bridge & Roof Co. (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 350 Reaffirmed
CARE A1+
Dhanuka Soya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 270 Assigned
Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 21211.9 Reaffirmed
Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 500 Withdrawn
Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 10000 Reaffirmed
CARE A1+
Finar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 140.6 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 12.63 CR)
Finar Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 1 Reaffirmed
CARE A3+
Gail (India) Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/ 20000 Assigned
CARE A1+
Gayatri Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 11076.7 Revised from
CARE BB+ to
CARE D
and then
revised
to CARE B+
Gayatri Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ / 28010 Revised from
CARE A4 CARE BB+/CARE
A4+ to CARE D
and then
revised to
CARE B+/CARE A4
Harmony Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 195.8 Reaffirmed
Ishwar Developers & Contractors Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Jsw Energy Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE AA- 2156.39 Reaffirmed
- LT-TL
Jsw Energy Ltd Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE AA- 8150 Reaffirmed
- LT-CC
Jsw Energy Ltd LT Instruments CARE AA- 18000 Reaffirmed
Debentures-Non
Convertible-1
Jsw Energy Ltd LT Instruments CARE AA- 22800 Reaffirmed
Debentures-Non
Convertible-2
Krishna Oleo Chemical India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
M.K. Group FBF & NFBF - - Withdrawn
Mayar India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Mbr Flexibles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.7 Reaffirmed
Murlidhar Printers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned
Nsl Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 893.4 Reaffirmed
P G Setty Construction Technology Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108 Assigned
Ltd
P.M. Dall Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50.8 Revised from
CARE B
Pankaj Enka Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 200 Reaffirmed
A4
Patel Ravji Mavji & Company Bk Fac - - Suspended
Pioneer Pultru-Tech Engineering Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.3 Assigned
Ltd
Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 192.4 Reaffirmed
A4
Precast India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 324.2 Revised from
CARE BBB-(SO)
(Reduced from 36.97 CR)
Property Solutions India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
Rakesh Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned
Rakesh Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 100 Assigned
A4
Shree Arun Packaging Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 47 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.2.93)
Shree Desai Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Shreerangam Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.7 Revised from
CARE BB-
(Reduced from 11.05)
Sivadharshini Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 187.8 Reaffirmed
Sugee Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 192.4 Assigned
Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Telugu Cine Workers Co-Operative LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Assigned
Housing Society Ltd
Virendra & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.5.00 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
