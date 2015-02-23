Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anik Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5186.5 Reaffirmed Annu Infra Construct (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 120 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 7 CR) Balajee Mini Steels & Re-Rolling Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 58.2 Assigned Ltd Balmukund Cement & Roofings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 130 Assigned Gahir Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Gspc Lng Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 250.00 crore) Gspc Lng Ltd. CP CARE A1 500 Assigned Ind Barath Power Gencom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 960 Revised from CARE A4 Ind Barath Thermal Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 750 Reaffirmed Kisaan Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1050.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 59 CR) Prathishta Weaving And Knitting Co. LtST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 47 Reaffirmed Riga Sugar Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.6 Reaffirmed Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd ST Debt / CARE A2+ - Withdrawn Commercial Paper (Carved Out) # # the company has not availed the aforementioned proposed STD/CP Issue and there is no amount outstanding under the said Issue. Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2575 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.167.50 crore) Vardaan Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 161569.3% Adani Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 50796 % Anik Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2159.2 Reaffirmed Annu Infra Construct (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Revised from CARE BB Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO)* 750 Reaffirmed *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO)* 1650 Reaffirmed *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO)* 100 Reaffirmed *All the above ratings are backed by a letter of comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Balajee Mini Steels & Re-Rolling Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 293.2 Assigned Balmukund Cement & Roofings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 198.5 Assigned Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Term - - Withdrawn Loan Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Cash CARE BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Credit Ecofren Power & Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 71.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.65 CR) Electromech Material Handling Systems Bk Fac - - Suspended (I) Pvt Ltd G.B. Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Gahir Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47 Assigned Globetrotters Educational InnoventionsLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 211.6 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB+ Haveli Restaurant & Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 439.6 Reaffirmed Haveli Restaurant & Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Idyllic Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ind Barath Power Gencom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3583.7 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 403.10 CR) Ind Barath Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10489.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1148.92 CR) Isa Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 71.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.18 CR) Jai Mata International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Kisaan Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 143.2 Assigned Labdhi Cotton Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 54.2 Assigned Lohiya Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 303.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 CR) M B Patil Constructions Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Macro Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 208.1 Assigned Nanu Ram Goyal & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Assigned Patil Construction And Infrastructure Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Prathishta Weaving And Knitting Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Priyadarshi Purnanda Automobiles Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92 Reaffirmed Ltd. (Decreased from 10.37 CR) Ps Srijan Realventure Llp LT Bk Fac - CARE BBB 500 Assigned proposed Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Riga Sugar Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1407.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 132.60 CR) Rjp Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Rjp Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 550 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 (enhanced from 40 CR) Royal Proptech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 30 Reaffirmed Sanwaria Agro Oils Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 8675 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A2 (enhanced from Rs.712.50 crore) Shree Bhimeshwari Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Siddhivinayak Ispat Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Vijay Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Shree Vijay Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL - Withdrawn Sidhidata Solar Urja Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 250 Assigned Simran Food Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sumit Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Vardaan Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.