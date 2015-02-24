Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Dhruv Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 305 Revised from
CARE A4
Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed
Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO)* 305 Assigned
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from HSIL Ltd.
Indianivesh Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 200 Assigned
Indianivesh Securities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 500 Assigned
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1535 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.150 crore)
Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 8 CR)
Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Revised from
CARE D
Sanjay Trade Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.10.00 CR)
Star Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed
Sudar Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Non-FB- CARE A4 450 Revised from
ST- Letter of CARE A3
Credit
Varmora Furniture Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37 Assigned
Vidhata Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd NCD-I CARE BB- 1800 Reaffirmed
Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd NCD-II CARE BB- 290.1 Reaffirmed
Dhruv Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 139.7 Revised from
CARE BB-
(Reduced from 20.16 CR)
Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.4 Reaffirmed
Haigreeva Infratech Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1913.6 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.212.44 crore)
Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO)* 291.5 Assigned
* backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from HSIL Ltd.
Jayabharat Credit Ltd Bk Fac/ fixed - - withdrawn
deposits programme
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2073.7 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.224.92 crore)
Mahadev Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned
Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 5 CR)
Maharashtra State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed
Transmission Co. Ltd
Miraj Multicolour Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 99 Revised from
CARE BB+
Modern Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55.1 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.7.70 crore)
Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 28.3 Revised from
CARE D
Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A450 Revised from
CARE D
Punjab Containers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
R. A. Parikh Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned
Sangam (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sanjay Trade Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed
Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 114 Assigned
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1500 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(Enhanced from Rs.100 crore)
Skm Egg Products Export (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sonal Associates Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sree Mallikarjuna Tempo Sales & ServicBk Fac - - Suspended
Sri Sai Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.3.50 CR)
Star Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed
Sudar Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB- LT- TL CARE BB 495.1 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Sudar Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB- LT- CARE BB 2100 Revised from
CC CARE BBB-
Umiya Carbon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 31.9 Assigned
Umiya Carbon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 50 Assigned
CARE A4
Varmora Furniture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 122.5 Assigned
Varmora Furniture Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 30 Assigned
CARE A4
Vidhata Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned
VVC Real Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
