Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhruv Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 305 Revised from CARE A4 Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO)* 305 Assigned * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from HSIL Ltd. Indianivesh Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 200 Assigned Indianivesh Securities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO) 500 Assigned Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1535 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.150 crore) Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8 CR) Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Revised from CARE D Sanjay Trade Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.10.00 CR) Star Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Sudar Industries Ltd Bk Fac- Non-FB- CARE A4 450 Revised from ST- Letter of CARE A3 Credit Varmora Furniture Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37 Assigned Vidhata Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd NCD-I CARE BB- 1800 Reaffirmed Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd NCD-II CARE BB- 290.1 Reaffirmed Dhruv Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 139.7 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 20.16 CR) Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.4 Reaffirmed Haigreeva Infratech Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1913.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.212.44 crore) Hindware Home Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO)* 291.5 Assigned * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from HSIL Ltd. Jayabharat Credit Ltd Bk Fac/ fixed - - withdrawn deposits programme Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2073.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.224.92 crore) Mahadev Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Mahadhan Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5 CR) Maharashtra State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Miraj Multicolour Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 99 Revised from CARE BB+ Modern Education Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.7.70 crore) Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 28.3 Revised from CARE D Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A450 Revised from CARE D Punjab Containers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R. A. Parikh Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Sangam (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanjay Trade Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 114 Assigned Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1500 Revised from CARE BBB- (Enhanced from Rs.100 crore) Skm Egg Products Export (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sonal Associates Bk Fac - - Suspended Sree Mallikarjuna Tempo Sales & ServicBk Fac - - Suspended Sri Sai Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.3.50 CR) Star Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Sudar Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB- LT- TL CARE BB 495.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Sudar Industries Ltd Bk Fac- FB- LT- CARE BB 2100 Revised from CC CARE BBB- Umiya Carbon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 31.9 Assigned Umiya Carbon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 50 Assigned CARE A4 Varmora Furniture Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 122.5 Assigned Varmora Furniture Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 30 Assigned CARE A4 Vidhata Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned VVC Real Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)