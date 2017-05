Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+(SO) 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50 crore) Anil Bioplus Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Continues on Credit Watch Bengal Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 8600 Reaffirmed Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1400 Reaffirmed Diaworks Diamond Manufacturing Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Global Energyfood Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB- / 16 Reaffirmed / CARE A4 Assigned (enhanced from 10.36 cr) K.R. Sea Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 114 Reaffirmed Kandla Agro And Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1950 Revised from CARE A4+ Mangalam Timber Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60.8 Reaffirmed Sandip Nanavati ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Revised from CARE A4 Sarralle Equipment India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 345 Reaffirmed Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 270 Revised from CARE A3 Shivmani Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 113 Assigned Sita Shree Food Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 840 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.10.41 CR) Vascular Therapeutics (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1 CR) Waidhan Engineering And Industries PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 24 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 3500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100 crore) Anil Bioplus Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1035 Continues on Credit Watch Bengal Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2854.6 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Chalasani Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 428 Assigned Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5111.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 519.79 CR) Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A150.1 Reaffirmed Development Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.3 Assigned Dinkar Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Fine Components And Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 79.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 10.80 cr) Fine Components And Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed G.D Lab Solutions Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Global Energyfood Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 225 Revised from CARE B Hexa Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 112.4 Reaffirmed Humble Hospitality Punjab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 68.5 Assigned Joy Syndicate & Enclave Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Kandla Agro And Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 179.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Kariganur Mineral Mining Industry LT Bk Fac (Term CARE B+ 400 Assigned Loan) Kariganur Mineral Mining Industry LT Bk Fac (Cash CARE B+ 150 Assigned Credit) Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 39860 Revised from Transmission Co. Ltd CARE BBB Mangalam Timber Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Reaffirmed Mangalam Timber Products Ltd LT Bk Fac - withdrawn Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2838.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 279.08 CR) Manipal Housing Finance Syndicate Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ (FD) 110 Reaffirmed Programme (Enhanced from 8.25 CR) Mitra Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ratnesh Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rohtak - Panipat Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9707.2 Assigned Rosentiques Fine Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95.5 Reaffirmed Sandip Nanavati LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 9.3 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 1.09 CR) Sarralle Equipment India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Reaffirmed Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 71.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (Enhanced from 4.24 CR) Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 270 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Shivmani Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3.7 Assigned Shree Jagdamba Construction Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Shree Kalka Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 8.59 CR) Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed / CARE A3+ Reclassified Shree Ram Oxy-Gas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 118.7 Revised from CARE BB (Reduced from 15.51 CR) Shree Ram Oxy-Gas Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 35 Revised from A4 CARE BB / CARE A4 (Enhanced from 1.83 CR) Sita Shree Food Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1275.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.115.63 CR) Slk Software Services Pvt Ltd'S LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 130 Revised from CARE A- (Enhanced from 5.77 CR) Slk Software Services Pvt Ltd'S LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE A 285 Revised from CARE A- (Enhanced from 16.50 CR) Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 272.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.13.38 crore) Suryadarshan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Vascular Therapeutics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.25 CR) Waidhan Engineering And Industries PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 27.5 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.