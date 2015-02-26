Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Associated Container Terminals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Reaffirmed
Autopack Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned
Celkon Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2175 Assigned
Electromech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed
Godavari Commodities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 940 Assigned
Gripwell Tool Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed
Kairali Granites ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Reaffirmed
Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 10 crores)
Mobilestore Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 900 Assigned
Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Assigned
Rmc Gems India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 492 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 44.6 crores)
Satia Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 185 Reaffirmed
Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed
Shree Transformers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed
South Malabar Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned
Secure Energy Services Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A (SO) 45 Revised
/CARE A1 (SO) from CARE A
(SO) / CARE A2+
(SO)
@ Backed by an irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Secure Meters Ltd. (rated
CARE A / CARE A1) for the entire rated bank facilities
Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3 2130 Reaffirmed
* Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Surya Roshni Ltd (rated CARE
A-/CARE A2+ ).
Surya Offset And Security Printers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Assigned
Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Revised from
Ltd. CARE A1
Urban Transit Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A 3 (SO)* 250 Reaffirmed
*-The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee extended bythe promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. (SEB) to the lenders of
UTPL.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn*
*The short-term rating of CARE A3+ assigned to the short-term bank facilities has been withdrawn
since the facility hasbeen liquidated.
Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 70 Revised from
CAREBBB
Asian Granito India Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended
Associated Container Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Autopack Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55 Assigned
Avr Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 468.5 Reaffirmed
Birmi International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 151.8 Assigned
Bonafide Arts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 94.9 Assigned
Celkon Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 25 Assigned
Dishman Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 393.1 Revised from
CARE C
reduced from Rs.120.00 crore
Electromech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Revised from
CARE B+
Godavari Commodities Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Assigned
Gourishankar Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Gripwell Tool Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49.4 Revised from
CARE B+
Gugan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 453.6 Assigned
Gugan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 35 Assigned
Gugan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Assigned
Inframat Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned
K. S. Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
K.C. Singla Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.7 Assigned
Kairali Granites LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.8 Revised from
CARE BB-
Laxmi Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Assigned
Laxmi Construction LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 350 Reaffirmed
A3
(Enhanced from 15 crores)
Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 150 Reaffirmed
A3+
Manil Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 190 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 13.5 crores)
Mdc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Assigned
Mehala Machines India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 274.3 Reaffirmed
Mehala Machines India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 65 Reaffirmed
Mobilestore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn
Mobilestore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac (working CARE B+ 706.6 Reaffirmed
capitallimits)
Napc Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 29.8 Assigned
Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Assigned
A4
Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 200 Cr)
Reliance Home Finance Ltd. LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 3500 Cr)
Satia Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 1009.2 Reaffirmed
Secure Energy Services Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A (SO) 25 Reaffirmed
@ Backed by an irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Secure Meters Ltd. (rated
CARE A / CARE A1) for the entire rated bank facilities
Secure Meters Ltd CP Issue(carved - - Withdrawn
out of working
capital limits)*
* Rating withdrawn at the request of the company and as there was no outstanding against the
same
Secure Meters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3500 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.330.00 Cr
Secure Meters Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A15500 Revised
fromCARE A
/CARE A2+
enhanced from Rs.500.00 Cr
Shah Paper Mills Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 531.4 Reaffirmed
Shree Transformers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Revised from
CARE B+
South Malabar Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned
Specific Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A 31.5 Reaffirmed
Specific Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 291.2 Reaffirmed
Specific Ceramics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 21.5 Reaffirmed
A3
Sri Vandana Reality LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned
Srm Civil Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 Assigned
Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 349.9 Reaffirmed
* Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Surya Roshni Ltd (rated CARE
A-/CARE A2+ ).
Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB 3034.4 Reaffirmed
* Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Surya Roshni Ltd (rated CARE
A-/CARE A2+ ).
Surya Offset And Security Printers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 129.6 Assigned
Suryajit Publication Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 318 Assigned
Suryajit Publication Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 30 Assigned
A3
Thiruvananthapuram Road Development CoLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1131 Revised from
Ltd CARE BBB
Transfreight Shipping And Allied Bk Fac - - Suspended
Services India Pvt Ltd
Urban Transit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*1580 Reaffirmed
*-The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable
corporate guarantee extended by the promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. (SEB) to the lenders of
UTPL.
Yadav Measurements Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 95 Reaffirmed
Yadav Measurements Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 70 Reaffirmed
A2+
Zee Learn Ltd NCD Issue - 500 Withdrawn
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
