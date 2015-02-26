Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Container Terminals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Autopack Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Celkon Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2175 Assigned Electromech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Godavari Commodities Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 940 Assigned Gripwell Tool Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Kairali Granites ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Reaffirmed Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10 crores) Mobilestore Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 900 Assigned Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Assigned Rmc Gems India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 492 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 44.6 crores) Satia Synthetics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 185 Reaffirmed Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Shree Transformers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed South Malabar Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Secure Energy Services Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A (SO) 45 Revised /CARE A1 (SO) from CARE A (SO) / CARE A2+ (SO) @ Backed by an irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Secure Meters Ltd. (rated CARE A / CARE A1) for the entire rated bank facilities Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac * CARE A3 2130 Reaffirmed * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Surya Roshni Ltd (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+ ). Surya Offset And Security Printers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Assigned Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Revised from Ltd. CARE A1 Urban Transit Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A 3 (SO)* 250 Reaffirmed *-The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended bythe promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. (SEB) to the lenders of UTPL. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn* *The short-term rating of CARE A3+ assigned to the short-term bank facilities has been withdrawn since the facility hasbeen liquidated. Agrasen Engineering Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 70 Revised from CAREBBB Asian Granito India Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Associated Container Terminals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Autopack Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55 Assigned Avr Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 468.5 Reaffirmed Birmi International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 151.8 Assigned Bonafide Arts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 94.9 Assigned Celkon Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 25 Assigned Dishman Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 393.1 Revised from CARE C reduced from Rs.120.00 crore Electromech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Revised from CARE B+ Godavari Commodities Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Assigned Gourishankar Cotex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Gripwell Tool Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49.4 Revised from CARE B+ Gugan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 453.6 Assigned Gugan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 35 Assigned Gugan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Assigned Inframat Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned K. S. Glass Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended K.C. Singla Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56.7 Assigned Kairali Granites LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.8 Revised from CARE BB- Laxmi Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Assigned Laxmi Construction LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 350 Reaffirmed A3 (Enhanced from 15 crores) Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 150 Reaffirmed A3+ Manil Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 190 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 13.5 crores) Mdc Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Meena Jewellers Exclusive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Assigned Mehala Machines India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 274.3 Reaffirmed Mehala Machines India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 65 Reaffirmed Mobilestore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Mobilestore Services Ltd LT Bk Fac (working CARE B+ 706.6 Reaffirmed capitallimits) Napc Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 29.8 Assigned Par Techno-Heat Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Assigned A4 Reliance Home Finance Ltd. Subordinated Debt CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 200 Cr) Reliance Home Finance Ltd. LT Debt Programme CARE AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3500 Cr) Satia Synthetics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 1009.2 Reaffirmed Secure Energy Services Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A (SO) 25 Reaffirmed @ Backed by an irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Secure Meters Ltd. (rated CARE A / CARE A1) for the entire rated bank facilities Secure Meters Ltd CP Issue(carved - - Withdrawn out of working capital limits)* * Rating withdrawn at the request of the company and as there was no outstanding against the same Secure Meters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.330.00 Cr Secure Meters Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A15500 Revised fromCARE A /CARE A2+ enhanced from Rs.500.00 Cr Shah Paper Mills Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 531.4 Reaffirmed Shree Transformers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Revised from CARE B+ South Malabar Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Specific Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A 31.5 Reaffirmed Specific Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 291.2 Reaffirmed Specific Ceramics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 21.5 Reaffirmed A3 Sri Vandana Reality LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Srm Civil Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 175 Assigned Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 349.9 Reaffirmed * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Surya Roshni Ltd (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+ ). Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB 3034.4 Reaffirmed * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Surya Roshni Ltd (rated CARE A-/CARE A2+ ). Surya Offset And Security Printers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 129.6 Assigned Suryajit Publication Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 318 Assigned Suryajit Publication Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 30 Assigned A3 Thiruvananthapuram Road Development CoLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1131 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB Transfreight Shipping And Allied Bk Fac - - Suspended Services India Pvt Ltd Urban Transit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)*1580 Reaffirmed *-The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by the promoters - Scomi Engineering Bhd. (SEB) to the lenders of UTPL. Yadav Measurements Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 95 Reaffirmed Yadav Measurements Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A2+ Zee Learn Ltd NCD Issue - 500 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.