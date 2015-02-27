Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ars Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 660 Assigned Ashaganga Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd ST / CP (Carved CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Out) Hira Concast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240.4 Revised from CARE A3 Hitech Grain Processing Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 950 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 70 cr) Honour Lab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Assigned Kotecha Steel Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.5 Assigned Mahati Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned Maheshwari Woods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2.50 cr) Modern Rice And General Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Raj Foods International ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sai India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9.5 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from 1.45 CR) T&T Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.C. Brothers Bk Fac - - Suspended Aadya Motor Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 630 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 57 CR) Ahlcon Parenterals (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Arihant Organics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ars Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2827.6 Assigned Ashaganga Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 14.8 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 2.14 CR) Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 97.3 Reaffirmed Better Value Leasing And Finance Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Bhagaban Mohapatra Constructions & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26.1 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd (Decreased from 2.90 crore) Bochem Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Deepak Spinners Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended General Optics (Asia) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 38 Assigned General Optics (Asia) Ltd LT/ST term Bk Fac CARE A- / 180 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 200 Reaffirmed Glen Appliances Pvt Ltd LT/ST term Bk Fac CARE A- / 50 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ (Enhanced from 3.30 CR) Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed Hira Concast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 372.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Hitech Grain Processing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 850 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 70 cr) Honour Lab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 800 Assigned Kotecha Steel Forge Pvt Ltd LT/ST term Bk Fac CARE BB- / 50 Assigned CARE A4 Mahati Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 125 Assigned Maheshwari Woods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5 cr) Modern Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Murarka Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn* *The short-term rating of CARE A4 assigned to the short-term bank facilities has been withdrawn since the facility has been surrendered Murarka Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 156.2 Revised from CARE BB- Power Finance Corporation Ltd. For Market Borrowing CARE AAA / 61000# Reaffirmed Fy15. Programme - FY15 CARE A1+ # Includes sub-ordinate debt limit aggregating Rs. 5,000 crore and short term borrowings aggregating Rs.10,000 crore as a sub limit to total borrowing programme for FY15, (enhanced from 44,000 ) Prem Textiles (International) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R. J. Biotech Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn R.C.P. Infratech Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Raj Foods International LT/ST term Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 160 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ Ratnagiri Gas And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE D 91270.1 Reaffirmed S.D. Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sai India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 59.7 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from 6.20 CR) Shree Laxmi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 63.8 Assigned Signet Industries Ltd LT/ST term Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned /CARE A3 Sonam Builders Bk Fac - - Suspended Sumilon Polyester Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended T&T Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned United Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE A- 5750 Revised from Bonds (Series I) CARE BBB+ United Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE A- 3000 Revised from (Series I) CARE BBB+ United Bank Of India Outstanding Tier CARE A+ 11500 Revised from II Bonds (Series CARE A II to Series VII-tranche1) United Bank Of India Proposed Tier II CARE A+ 3000 Revised from Bonds (Single A) CARE A Removed from credit watch (Series VII-tranche2) United Exim Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Vamani Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vandana Structures LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 