COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balasaheb R Bhadane ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Crimson Metal Engineering Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed
DC Industrial Plant Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1880 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 194.25 Cr)
Divya Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed
Duke Sponge And Iron Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Hule Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed
L&T Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
programme
(enhanced from Rs. 6000 Cr)
L&T Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Outstanding
Premier Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 750 Revised from
(Non-Fund Based CARE A3
-LC/BG)
Ratnapriya Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 510 Revised from
CARE A4
(enhanced from Rs. 40 Cr)
Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Shri Renuga Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 120 Revised from
CARE A4
Shyam Sel & Power Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed
Spring Infradev Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1750 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Premier Ltd Medium/Long-Term CARE BB (FD) 460 Assigned
Fixed Deposit
Spring Infradev Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB- (FD) 400 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwarya Publications Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ashok Kumar Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ashok Leyland Nissan Vehicles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed
Balasaheb R Bhadane LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Crimson Metal Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 116.5 Reaffirmed
DC Industrial Plant Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 645 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 65.5 Cr)
Demarte Fashion Yarn Bk Fac - - Suspended
Divya Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 125 Reaffirmed
CARE A4
DSG Papers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Duke Sponge And Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Revised from
CARE B
(enhanced from Rs 15 Cr)
Forex Fastners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Hindon Forge Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Hule Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Impact Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.2 Revised from
CARE BB
KVR Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Outstanding
L&T Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 67250 Outstanding
L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5750 Outstanding
L&T Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 96500.4 Outstanding
Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Mani More Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Maxgrow Trade Solutions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Nissan Ashok Leyland Powertrain Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 850 Reaffirmed
Premier Ltd LT Bk Fac- (Fund CARE BB 2500 Revised from
Based TL) CARE BBB-
Premier Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 600 Revised from
Based - CC) CARE BBB-
R.B Knit Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended
Rachana Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 170 Reaffirmed
A4+
Rational Handloom Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 511.6 Revised from
CARE B+
Ratnapriya Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Revised from
CARE BB-
(reduced from Rs. 5 Cr)
Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 2050 Revised from
CARE AA
RHC Holding Pvt Ltd LT NCD (NCD) CARE A (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd.Market Borrowing CARE AAA/ 410000 Reaffirmed
Programme - FY15 CARE A1+
(enhanced from Rs. 37,000 crore) * includes short-term borrowing including BG limit aggregating
Rs.5,000 crore (reduced from Rs.7,500 crore) as sub limit to the total borrowing programme.
S.C. Jain Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Shri Renuga Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2526.5 Revised from
CARE C
(reduced from Rs 258.71 Cr)
Shyam Sel & Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Reaffirmed
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sobti Infratech Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Society Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Revised from
CARE BB-
(enhanced from Rs 6.50 Cr)
Solaimalai Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Assigned
Swayamshree Microcredit Services Bk Fac - - Suspended
Teach For India Education & Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 59.9 Reaffirmed
Samiti
(reduced from Rs. 7.43 Cr)
Tecnimont ICB Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 450 Revised from
CARE AA-
Tecnimont ICB Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 3000 Revised from
A1+ CARE AA- /
Reaffirmed
