Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balasaheb R Bhadane ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Crimson Metal Engineering Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed DC Industrial Plant Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1880 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 194.25 Cr) Divya Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed Duke Sponge And Iron Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Hule Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed L&T Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed programme (enhanced from Rs. 6000 Cr) L&T Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Outstanding Premier Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 750 Revised from (Non-Fund Based CARE A3 -LC/BG) Ratnapriya Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 510 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs. 40 Cr) Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Shri Renuga Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 120 Revised from CARE A4 Shyam Sel & Power Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Reaffirmed Spring Infradev Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1750 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Premier Ltd Medium/Long-Term CARE BB (FD) 460 Assigned Fixed Deposit Spring Infradev Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB- (FD) 400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Publications Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Ashok Kumar Bk Fac - - Suspended Ashok Leyland Nissan Vehicles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed Balasaheb R Bhadane LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Crimson Metal Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 116.5 Reaffirmed DC Industrial Plant Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 645 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 65.5 Cr) Demarte Fashion Yarn Bk Fac - - Suspended Divya Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 125 Reaffirmed CARE A4 DSG Papers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Duke Sponge And Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from Rs 15 Cr) Forex Fastners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hindon Forge Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Hule Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Impact Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58.2 Revised from CARE BB KVR Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 67250 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 5750 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 96500.4 Outstanding Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mani More Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Maxgrow Trade Solutions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nissan Ashok Leyland Powertrain Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 850 Reaffirmed Premier Ltd LT Bk Fac- (Fund CARE BB 2500 Revised from Based TL) CARE BBB- Premier Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 600 Revised from Based - CC) CARE BBB- R.B Knit Exports Bk Fac - - Suspended Rachana Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 170 Reaffirmed A4+ Rational Handloom Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 511.6 Revised from CARE B+ Ratnapriya Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs. 5 Cr) Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 2050 Revised from CARE AA RHC Holding Pvt Ltd LT NCD (NCD) CARE A (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd.Market Borrowing CARE AAA/ 410000 Reaffirmed Programme - FY15 CARE A1+ (enhanced from Rs. 37,000 crore) * includes short-term borrowing including BG limit aggregating Rs.5,000 crore (reduced from Rs.7,500 crore) as sub limit to the total borrowing programme. S.C. Jain Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Renuga Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2526.5 Revised from CARE C (reduced from Rs 258.71 Cr) Shyam Sel & Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sobti Infratech Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Society Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from Rs 6.50 Cr) Solaimalai Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 450 Assigned Swayamshree Microcredit Services Bk Fac - - Suspended Teach For India Education & Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 59.9 Reaffirmed Samiti (reduced from Rs. 7.43 Cr) Tecnimont ICB Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 450 Revised from CARE AA- Tecnimont ICB Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 3000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA- / Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 