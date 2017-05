Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Valves Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Abhilasha Commercial Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 190 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.57 CR) H. K. Designs (India) ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Assigned Hdb Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1250 CR) L.R. Sharma & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 11 CR) Limbani Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Mahajan Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Malaiya Tractors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Reaffirmed Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 80 Reaffirmed Ping Telematics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Uttaranchal Iron & Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Reaffirmed Vsoft Technologies Privaet Limtied ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Valves Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 48 Reaffirmed Abhilasha Commercial Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 39.4 Assigned Ajita Sil Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 101.9 Assigned Ajita Sil Chem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 30 Assigned A4 Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 431.1 Assigned Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.15 CR) Chowringhee Residency Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed Commtrade Metals Bk Fac - - Suspended Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended G.S.R. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Reaffirmed Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 99.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 11.86 CR) Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 30 Revised from A4 CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Gupta Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 287.8 Reaffirmed H. K. Designs (India) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 920 Reaffirmed A3+ Ikf Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs# CARE BBB+ (SO) 84.4 Assigned #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment of principal. Ikf Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs# CARE BBB+ (SO) 2.8 Assigned #The PTCs rated based on ultimate payment of principal. J.R. Tantia Charitable Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended J.S.K. Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 89.5 Reaffirmed Kinjal Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 190 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd. NCD CARE AAA 3500 Assigned L.R. Sharma & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4 CR) Limbani Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Reaffirmed M.P.K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended M.P.K. Metals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahajan Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Malaiya Tractors LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35 Assigned Mgm Infra Development Solution Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 130.5 Assigned Modicon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Msk Projects (Kim Mandvi Corridor) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE A-(So)$ 143.1 Reaffirmed Ltd $ Rating is backed by first charge on escrow of toll receipt of Raisen-Rahatghar project (R-R) Msk Projects (Kim Mandvi Corridor) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE A-(So)@ 53.5 Reaffirmed Ltd @ Rating is backed by first charge on escrow of toll receipt of Hosangabad-Harda-Khandwa (H-H-K) project Msk Projects (Kim Mandvi Corridor) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 550 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB Msk Projects (Kim Mandvi Corridor) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1650 Revised from Ltd A3+ CARE BBB N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nag Leathers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 60 Reaffirmed Nag Yang Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 120 Reaffirmed Neo Corp International Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Parasram Mannulal Dall Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Revised from CARE B Periwal Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Periwal Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 10 Assigned A4 Ping Telematics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 78.8 Assigned Pradeep Mining And Construction Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Pranaav Marathe Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145 Revised from CARE BB Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Prime Plaza Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Reaffirmed Psc Pacific LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 223 Reaffirmed Radiant Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 194.8 Assigned Rare Jewels LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115 Assigned Rukminirama Steel Rollings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Rushabh Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sacos Indigo Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sadiwala Clinic LT Bk Fac CARE B 130 Assigned Shanker Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Shree Durga Rice And General Mills. LT Bk Fac CARE D 93.8 Assigned Shreeji Services Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shri Radha Swami Oil Mill Bk Fac - - Suspended Shroffs Engineering Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) 2825.3 Assigned Sky Alloys & Power Pvt Ltd LT CARE D 1263.1 Revised from CARE B+ Spr & Rg Constructions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sprl Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 311.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 21.17 CR) State Bank Of Travancore Proposed Tier II CARE AAA 6910 Assigned Bond Issue (Basel III Compliant) Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Uttaranchal Iron & Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 223.6 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended Vee Aar Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 177.1 Revised from CARE BB Vsoft Technologies Privaet Limtied LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 160 Assigned YCH Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 177.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)