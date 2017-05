Mar 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aep Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Badve Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 65 Reaffirmed Bharat Insecticides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Assigned Br Agrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Assigned Beam Flashlights Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 4.5 Revised from CARE A4 Chanakya Dairy Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Creative Garments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 231.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from 17.76 crores Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 270 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.23.12 crores Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 386 Reaffirmed Hardoli Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Indore Sahakari Dugdh Sangh Maryadit ST Bk Fac CARE A1 125 Assigned Jai Raj Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 161.7 Assigned K.C. India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 820 Revised from CARE A4+ Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3795 Reaffirmed Ltd NB Entrepreneur ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Paras Bhavani Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdST Bk Fac* CARE A1 (SO) 750.7 Reaffirmed reduced from 130.68 crores; * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Ltd. Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdST Bk In 250 Assigned Fac(Proposed)@ principleCARE A1 (SO) @ to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Pennar Industries Ltd and final rating is subject to execution of guar Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Shri Arunachaleswarar Tex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Revised from CARE A4 Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 180 Assigned Vellapally Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Vora Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.3 Assigned Zenith Metaplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Trancity Finance & Leasing Ltd Medium Term CARE B+ (FD) 30 Assigned Instrument-FD LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Minmet India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aep Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 56.1 Reaffirmed Ahinsha Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 370 Assigned Amar Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Anand Diagnostic Laboratory Bk Fac - - Suspended Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Apollo Conveyor Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 131.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Arunachala Spinning Mills India Pvt Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A420 Reaffirmed Ltd Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Badve Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8282.8 Reaffirmed Badve Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 332.5 Reaffirmed A2+ Balaji Chawal Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE B Beam Flashlights Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 66.6 Revised from CARE C Bharat Insecticides Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 200 Assigned Bhavna Engineering Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Ltd (Erstwhile Bhavna Engineering Company) Bhavna Engineering Company Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4106.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (Erstwhile Bhavna Engineering Company) Br Agrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 250 Assigned Brilliant Tutorials Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Camex Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Chanakya Dairy Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 34.7 Reaffirmed Chandrawati Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 135 Assigned Creative Garments Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 660 Revised A3+ fromCARE BBB Reaffirmed reduced from 70.00 crores Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 1095 Revised A3+ from CARE BBB Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.111.50 crores Deven Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Digamber Capfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Revised from CARE BB enhanced from 30 crores Essar Pellets Marketing Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Essel Jabalpur Msw Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1240 Assigned Focus Educ Care Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gajanan Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.5 Assigned Gajlaxmi Steel Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Galaxy Offset India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Greatweld Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 859 Reaffirmed Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 293 Reaffirmed Hardoli Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95 Reaffirmed Reduced from 10.58 crores Idf Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BB 292.5 Reaffirmed reduced from 36.90 crores Idf Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac -Fund CARE BB 425 Reaffirmed based enhanced from 35 crores Intas Pharmaceuticals LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 500 Revised from A1+ CARE AA (SO) / CARE A1+ (SO) # # The earlier Structured Obligation (SO) rating was assigned considering the corporate guarantee extended by Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Iscon Surgicals Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended J J Hi Tech Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 125.4 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 7.02 crores Jai Raj Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 288.3 Assigned K.C. India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Revised from CARE BB+ Kalanikethan Textiles And Jewels Pvt Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Ltd Khandwa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 137.3 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 9895 Reaffirmed Ltd Motisons Jewellers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nb Entrepreneur LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 21.7 Reaffirmed reduced from 2.18 crores Nsl Wind Power Company (Satara) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1554.6 Assigned Ltd Paras Bhavani Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 336.6 Revised from CARE B+ Pennar Engineered Building Systems LT Bk Fac -TL - - Withdrawn Ltd Pennar Engineered Building Systems LT Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 45.75 crores; * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Ltd. Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdLT/ST BkFac* CARE A 600 Assigned (SO)/CARE A1 (SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Pennar Industries Ltd. Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdLT/ST Bk Fac In 100 Assigned (Proposed)@ principleCARE A (SO) /In Principle CARE A1 (SO) @ to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Pennar Industries Ltd and final rating is subject to execution of guar Pnc Delhi Industrialinfra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1263.3 Reaffirmed reduced from 140.00 crores Rainbow Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 165 Reaffirmed S.M. Edibles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S.R. Builcon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S.R. Trust LT Bk Fac CARE A- 899.9 Reaffirmed enhanced from 14.80 crores Sanskar Ceramics Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Satadhar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Revised from CARE B Shivkrupa Cotfiber Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Shri Arunachaleswarar Tex LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.7 Assigned Shrotra Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 322.6 Reaffirmed Sobhagia Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160.4 Revised from CARE B+ Sri Ganeshwara Rice Tech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 195.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 14.54 crores Swift Warehousing LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 92.8 Reaffirmed Uco Bank Proposed Infra CARE AA+ 15000* Assigned Bond Issue *including green shoe option of Rs.500 crore Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 69.3 Assigned Vellapally Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Vishwanath Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Transformers Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4140 Reaffirmed Vora Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 152.2 Assigned Zenith Metaplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 695.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.