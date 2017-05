Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed working capital) Aditya Exim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 27.5 Revised from CARE A4 Arcadia Shipping Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A3 150 Revised from Limits CARE A3+ Baba Ispat Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.5 Reaffirmed Diamond Hometex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Donear Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - 200 Suspended Glaze Garments (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned Gohilwad Ship Breaking Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 306.7 Reaffirmed Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Grasim Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Hemodiaz Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Assigned Kadevi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 700 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from Rs. 100.48 Cr) Karan Letex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Mechvac Fabricators (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7 Cr) Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 660 Reaffirmed Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd CPs# CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed # carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Sarjan Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Seacem Paints (India) Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Reaffirmed Sonal Apparels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 125 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.14 Cr) Sumit Diamond India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 495 Reaffirmed Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Assigned Texmaco Rail And Engineering Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 11450 Reaffirmed Trimax It Infrastructure And Services ST Bk Fac - Non-FB CARE A2 6022.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits (enhanced from Rs.360 crore) Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- % 8625 Placed on Credit Watch Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ % 3000 (ST)Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Aditya Exim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 23.8 Revised from CARE BB- Aditya Exim Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE D 173.5 Revised from CARE BB-/CARE A4 Agropure Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 25 Cr) Ala Industrial Corporation Bk Fac - - Suspended Alex Astral Power Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Anjali Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 41.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.4.97 Cr) Arcadia Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 2259 Revised from CARE BBB Arcadia Shipping Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB- 400 Revised from Limits CARE BBB Aristo Transmission Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Baba Biswanath Agro Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Baba Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 11.95 Cr) Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Bk facility - - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Belstar Investment And Finance Pvt LtdLT - Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1303.3 Assigned Bend Joints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145.2 Assigned Bhavesh Ginning Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Revised from CARE B Bludip Paints And Chemicals Bk Fac - - Suspended Cheeka Rice Mills Bk Fac - - Suspended Diamond Hometex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 84.4 Assigned Donear Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - 2700 Suspended G M Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 15 Cr) Ganpati Infrastructure Development Co.Bk Fac - - Suspended Ltd Glaze Garments (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 226 Assigned Gmr Rajahmundry Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 30106.1 Revised from CARE BB Gohilwad Ship Breaking Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 31 Reaffirmed Goraya Straw Board Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.5 Assigned Gpa Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.3 Assigned Grasim Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd NCD issue (LT CARE AAA 3500 Reaffirmed umbrella rating) Harsh Agro LT Bk Fac* CARE A- (SO) 343.1 Assigned *backed by credit enhancement in the form of structured payment mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd. through Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Ltd. (Pungrain) and maintenance of DSRA Hemodiaz Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 26 Assigned Hindustan Dall And Flour Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Indian Hospitex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 80 Reaffirmed Indian Machine Tools Manufacturers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1845.1 Reaffirmed Association (reduced from Rs. 185.53 Cr) J & G Transformer Company LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.5 Assigned Jagat Agro LT Bk Fac* CARE A-(SO) 200.7 Assigned *backed by credit enhancement in the form of a structured payment mechanism including escrow of receivables from Food Corporation of India Ltd. through Punjab Grains Procurement Corporation Ltd. (Pungrain) and maintenance of DSRA. Kadevi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1096.3 Revised from CARE D (Reduced from Rs. 120.69 Cr) Karan Letex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 8.40 Cr) Keimed Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 480 Reaffirmed Lonsen Kiri Chemical Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Lucky Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 100 Reaffirmed Mechvac Fabricators (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 124.6 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from Rs. 10.79 Cr) Meher Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Monga Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Assigned Namco Commodities Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Namco Corp Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Namco Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprises Bk facility - - Withdrawn Ltd Neelkanth Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 220 Reaffirmed New Bonanza India Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended New Gujarat Polyplast Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended P.G.Infrastructure And Services Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B 119.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Palepu Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Punjab Velocity Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R.S. Enterprises Bk Fac - - Suspended R.S. Triveni Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 15 Cr) Royal Touch Fablon Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB-(Is) - Assigned Rsg Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 210 Assigned Saipavani Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 15 Cr) Saipavani Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 800 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 80.097 Cr) Sarajit Food Products Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sarjan Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sarjan Infracon Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 65 Reaffirmed A4+ Sarvajanik Jankalyan Parmarthik Nyas LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B 549.2 Reaffirmed Seacem Paints (India) Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 76.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.7.87 Cr) Shashin Construction Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Shivam Proteins Product Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 107.1 Assigned Shree Jay Ambe Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Bk facility - - Withdrawn Shri Girraj Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Mahavir Pulses Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac * - - Withdrawn *CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the Long-term Bank Facilities(Term Loan) of SMPPL as the company has fully repaid the amounts of the said term loan and there is no amount outstanding as on date. Shri Mahavir Pulses Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3000 Assigned Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 3100 Outstanding Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2200 Outstanding Smartha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sonal Apparels Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 280 Reaffirmed CARE A3 (reduced from Rs.41.5 Cr) Srei Infrastructure Debt Fund Infrastructure - - Withdrawn Debt Fund - Series I Sri Gangadhara Steels Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Assigned Surina Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Tanish Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned Texmaco Rail And Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 950 Reaffirmed Trimax Datacenter Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A-(SO) 215 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.54 Cr) Trimax Datacenter Services Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE A-(SO) 80.4 Assigned Limits Trimax It Infrastructure And Services LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A- 1283.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.185.61 crore) Trimax It Infrastructure And Services LT Bk Fac - FB CARE A- 2200 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits (enhanced from Rs.140 crore) Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 480 Revised from CARE BB Tvs Novotema Elastomeric Engineered LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 97.2 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Tvs Novotema Elastomeric Engineered LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/ 30 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd CARE A3+ U B Cotton Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB-/ 350 Reaffirmed / Based/ Non-Fund CARE A3 Assigned Based- LT/ST Vardhman Pharma Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 207.5 Reaffirmed Yogi Developers Corporation Bk facility - - Withdrawn  