Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alba Asia Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Revised from CARE D Apm Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 22.5 Revised from CARE A3+ (Reduced from 5.25 CR) Aster Infratek Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.00 cr) Bhagawati Estate Warehouse (Kolaras) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.70 cr) Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9 CR) Cuarzo ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2 (SO) 25 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours And Coating Limited and Orient Glazes Limited Ifci Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Revised from CARE A1 Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1.5 Revised from CARE A3 Liya Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3 CR) Metcon India Realty And InfrastructureST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mohan Fabtex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Revised from CARE A4 Nandi Grain Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4 Precision Granite Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13 Reaffirmed Precision Metal ST Bk Fac (fund CARE A1+ 80 Revised from based) CARE A2+ Precision Metal ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 30 Revised from Fund based) CARE A2+ Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LtST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A3+ 1300 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs. 60.00 crore) Shiva Pharmachem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1250 Placed under Credit Watch South India Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 Shree Prithvi Iron Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Revised from CARE A3 (Enhanced from 5 CR) Sreekanth Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 200 Revised from CARE A4 Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 41 Revised from CARE A4 (Reduced from 5.06 CR) Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Reaffirmed Synco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 470 Revised from CARE D Vasavi Power Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Reaffirmed Venus Wires Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 224 Revised from CARE A2+ Viral Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Jabamayee Ferro Alloys Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Seeta Integrated Steel & Energy Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Spintex Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Adishwar India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 580 Reaffirmed Alba Asia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 345.6 Revised from CARE D Anand Ispat Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 115 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6 CR) Apm Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 230.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 42.24 CR) Arihant Tiles And Marbles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aster Infratek Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 101 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 10.00 cr) Balas Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Bhagawati Estate Warehouse (Kolaras) LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 9.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.09 cr) Bhagawati Estate Warehouse (Kolaras) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 60 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 4 cr) Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 60 Revised from CARE BBB Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd Optionally Fully CARE BBB+ 140 Revised from Convertible CARE BBB Debenture (OFCD) (Reduced from 17 CR) Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 1200 Revised from CARE BBB C&C Towers Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Case Cold Roll Forming Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Cms Computers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 645 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 63.00 CR) Coastal Farms LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220 Assigned Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Cot Fab (India) Bk Fac - - Suspended Cuarzo LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 29.5 Reaffirmed @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours And Coating Limited and Orient Glazes Limited Cuarzo LT/ST Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+(SO) 35 Reaffirmed /CARE A2(SO) @ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Nahar Colours And Coating Limited and Orient Glazes Limited Dinurje Jewellery Pvtltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dipti Diamonds And Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Frontier Lifeline Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Gayatri Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 276.8 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 20.68 CR) Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 226.3 Revised from CARE BBB- IFCI Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 78250 Revised from CARE A IFCI Ltd LT Bonds CARE A+ 12000 Revised from CARE A IFCI Ltd Redeemable CARE A+ 2500 Revised from Non-Convertible CARE A TBs IFCI Ltd Bonds (including CARE A+ 17500 Revised from Subordinated CARE A Bonds up to Rs.1,200 crore and Infrastructure Bonds) IFCI Ltd LT NCDs CARE A+ 5000 Revised from CARE A Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 45.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 5.08 CR) Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 140 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (enhanced from 13 CR) Itnl Road Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1644 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd. Jigar Transport Company Bk Fac - - Suspended Jpw Infratech Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Khurana Coal Sales LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Khurana Coal Sales LT Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Reaffirmed Kotak Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Suspended Capital (SO) Protection Oriented Fund Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 242.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 13.50 CR) Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 1.50 CR) Liya Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 158.6 Revised from CARE BB- (Reduced from 16.02 CR) Mayur Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Metcon India Realty And InfrastructureLT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mohan Fabtex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Nandi Grain Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 693 Revised from CARE B+ Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Suspended Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 621 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 66.30 CR) Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Precision Granite Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 28.05 CR) Prem Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended R.E.C.Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Reaffirmed Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 70 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 65.00 crore) Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 5.5 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Rani Aqua Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 10.97 CR) Rccl Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 86 Reaffirmed Regency Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 147.2 Reaffirmed [reduced from 17.08 CR] Riviera Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2300.2 Revised from CARE C S.P.Y. Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 250 Revised from CARE A4 Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 465.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Santoshi Rice And General Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Senthil Kumar Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.8.75 cr) Shanti Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 187.5 Reaffirmed Shiva Pharmachem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Placed under Credit Watch Shree Jay Jagdamba Flour Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57 Revised from CARE B+ Shree Prithvi Iron Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Revised from CARE BB Shri Shyam Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 656.4 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 87.98 CR) Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 884.2 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 78.19 CR) Softtech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Somila Texfab (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 59.4 Reaffirmed South India Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE BB- Spc Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Sreekanth Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE BB- Sunil And Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Reaffirmed Synco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 50 Reaffirmed Three Platinum Softech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 800 Revised from CARE BB+ Tuticorin Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2810 Revised from CARE D U V Patel College Of Engineering GRADING - - Withdrawn Vasavi Power Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 18 CR) Venus Wires Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 305.8 Revised from A1+ CARE A-/CARE A2+ Viral Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Vivekananda Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 38.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2.68 CR) Vkt Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed West Quay Multiport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1165 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 